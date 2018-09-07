Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD (URW)
09/07 06:20:01 pm
171.875 EUR   -0.68%
05:52p UNIBAIL RODAMCO : A Successful Solidarity Day in the Netherlands
PU
09/05 UNIBAIL RODAMCO : UR for Jobs was awarded at EPRA Conference in Berl..
PU
09/05 INAUGURATION OF : Revived and Renewed
PU
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : A Successful Solidarity Day in the Netherlands

09/07/2018 | 05:52pm CEST
As part of our Solidarity Day initiatives, on 6 September 2018, almost 80% of our teams in the Netherlands gathered for a day of giving back, dedicating their time and energy to associations such as the Children's Farm Beestenbende, Salvation Army, Stichting Wensjes Almere, and Parkhuys Almere.

Despite the rain, the employees and associations succeeded in completing many of the day's activities from painting and gardening to cooking to spending time with patients undergoing treatment or recovering from cancer. Our efforts had a positive impact and the associations greatly appreciated our enthusiasm and commitment.

We launched the Solidarity Day programme in 2017 as part of our Better Places 2030 strategy to support further the communities in which we are established.

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 15:51:02 UTC
09/05UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : UR for Jobs was awarded at EPRA Conference in Berlin
PU
09/05INAUGURATION OF THE CENTRE V2 : Revived and Renewed
PU
08/29UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : profits boosted by acquisition
RE
08/29UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Backs Outlook After Net Result Grows
DJ
08/29UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD HALF-YEAR : Solid performance for the new group
GL
08/29UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/29UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Half-year results
CO
08/24WFD UNIBAIL RODAMCO NV : half-yearly earnings release
07/31UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield sells four shopping centres in Spa..
GL
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Unibail-Rodamco SE ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 365 M
EBIT 2018 2 179 M
Net income 2018 1 947 M
Debt 2018 25 653 M
Yield 2018 6,59%
P/E ratio 2018 10,10
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
EV / Sales 2018 21,0x
EV / Sales 2019 18,3x
Capitalization 23 931 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Cuvillier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerard Sieben Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Cornelius Warmolt Lunsingh Tonckens Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Louis Laurens Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Pelmore Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%27 821
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP7.44%57 057
SCENTRE GROUP-1.43%15 729
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-4.06%11 245
MACERICH COMPANY-12.74%8 070
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD0.74%7 596
