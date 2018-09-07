Unibail Rodamco Westfield : A Successful Solidarity Day in the Netherlands

As part of our Solidarity Day initiatives, on 6 September 2018, almost 80% of our teams in the Netherlands gathered for a day of giving back, dedicating their time and energy to associations such as the Children's Farm Beestenbende, Salvation Army, Stichting Wensjes Almere, and Parkhuys Almere.

Despite the rain, the employees and associations succeeded in completing many of the day's activities from painting and gardening to cooking to spending time with patients undergoing treatment or recovering from cancer. Our efforts had a positive impact and the associations greatly appreciated our enthusiasm and commitment.

We launched the Solidarity Day programme in 2017 as part of our Better Places 2030 strategy to support further the communities in which we are established.

