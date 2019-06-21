Unibail Rodamco Westfield : A winning collab to fight against food waste

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield won 'Most Efficient Collaboration' last night at the 2019 Village Awards, for our partnership with Too Good To Go, the app that fights food waste.

The ceremony, which rewards the best start-ups x corporates collaborations, was organised by Le Village by CA - Crédit Agricole's business accelerator.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Too Good To Go have been working hand in hand for more than a year now to fight against food waste. The start-up's innovative and green solution enables bakeries, coffee shops and other food retailers to sell their unsold food products on a smartphone application at a discount price for consumers, instead of wasting it.

After a successful start at our Euralille shopping centre in France in June 2018 - where more than 2,000 meals were saved in just four months - we announced the extension of our partnership with Too Good To Go in 18 of our shopping centres in France.

This award recognises the excellent results achieved through this partnership:

•46,000+ meals saved in our shopping centres between January and May 2019, the equivalent of 100 tonnes of CO2!

•More than 110 retailers committed

•Over 50 Group employees involved

Through this partnership, we hope to save more than 100 000 meals in France in 2019. Following this success, we are looking forward to rolling out the concept in other countries where Too Good To Go operates.

This partnership fits into our CSR strategy Better Places 2030, aimed at a 50% reduction of our carbon footprint by 2030. Today, a third of the Group's partnerships with start-ups are directly related to sustainable development issues.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield x Too Good To Go:

•A practical solution to reduce waste in our shopping centres.

•A solution that involves our customers and lets them be drivers of change.

•An additional service for our retailers and their employees, who do not need to throw out unsold products anymore.

•A tangible and long-term commitment to fight against food waste.