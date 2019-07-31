Log in
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Apportionment ratio as of June 30, 2019, between the underlying shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (“URW SE”) and WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. (“WFD-UR”)

07/31/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Paris, Amsterdam, July 31, 2019

Apportionment ratio as of June 30, 2019, between the underlying shares of Unibail-Rodamco- Westfield SE ("URW SE") and WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. ("WFD-UR")

The shares of URW SE and the class A shares of WFD-UR are stapled and traded under a single quotation line, ticker URW, ISIN FR0013326246 (the "Stapled Shares"). They are treated separately for French tax purposes.

Shareholders must apportion the sale price of each Stapled Share between the URW SE share and the WFD- UR share. Such apportionment can be made on the basis of consolidated equity attributable to the shareholders' of each companies1.

Based on shareholders' equity, the apportionment ratio from the day the Stapled shares have been traded is:

Date

URW SE share

WFD-UR share

URW Total

June 30, 2019

93.754%

6.246%

100.000%

December 31, 2018

93.959%

6.041%

100.000%

June 30, 2018

94.545%

5.455%

100.000%

June 5, 20182

93.235%

6.765%

100.000%

The apportionment ratio will be updated after the publication of URW SE and WFD-UR's consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2019.

The mid-year apportionment ratio does not apply to the French financial transaction tax ("FTT"). For transactions on Stapled Shares and CHESS Depositary interest ("CDIs") carried out since March 1, 2019, and until February 29, 2020, the FTT is payable on the basis of the apportionment ratio as at December 31, 2018.

  1. As agreed in a ruling from the French tax authorities (Direction de la Législation Fiscale) dated May 14, 2018
  2. Resulting from the pro forma consolidated financial statements of the two companies as at December 31, 2017, and published in the Prospectus dated March 28, 2018

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 17:24:04 UTC
