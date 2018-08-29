Log in
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD (URW)
07:00pUNIBAIL RODAMCO : Backs Outlook After Net Result Grows
DJ
05:46pUNIBAIL-RODAMCO : Solid performance for the new group
GL
08/24WFD UNIBAIL ROD : half-yearly earnings release
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Backs Outlook After Net Result Grows

08/29/2018 | 07:00pm CEST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW.AE) backed its yearly outlook Wednesday after its recurring net result and net rental income grew in the first half of the year.

The shopping-venue operator said its recurring net results grew to 703 million euros ($822 million) in the first half of 2018, compared with EUR614 million in the year prior. Net rental income grew 4.7% on a like-for-like basis to EUR861 million. Of that amount, EUR738 million came from shopping centers.

The company said it is trading in line with its assumptions for 2018, and that its guidance hasn't changed.

"Our focus remains on continuous improvement in our portfolio through disciplined asset management, our rotation strategy, and the build-out of the development pipeline," said Group Chief Executive Christophe Cuvillier.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 424 M
EBIT 2018 2 170 M
Net income 2018 2 040 M
Debt 2018 26 135 M
Yield 2018 5,74%
P/E ratio 2018 11,00
P/E ratio 2019 10,77
EV / Sales 2018 21,4x
EV / Sales 2019 18,3x
Capitalization 25 700 M
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 219 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Cuvillier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerard Sieben Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Cornelius Warmolt Lunsingh Tonckens Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Louis Laurens Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Pelmore Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%30 011
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP6.23%55 681
SCENTRE GROUP-1.43%16 091
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-4.50%11 013
MACERICH COMPANY-9.93%8 263
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD0.37%7 780
