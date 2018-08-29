Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Backs Outlook After Net Result Grows

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW.AE) backed its yearly outlook Wednesday after its recurring net result and net rental income grew in the first half of the year.

The shopping-venue operator said its recurring net results grew to 703 million euros ($822 million) in the first half of 2018, compared with EUR614 million in the year prior. Net rental income grew 4.7% on a like-for-like basis to EUR861 million. Of that amount, EUR738 million came from shopping centers.

The company said it is trading in line with its assumptions for 2018, and that its guidance hasn't changed.

"Our focus remains on continuous improvement in our portfolio through disciplined asset management, our rotation strategy, and the build-out of the development pipeline," said Group Chief Executive Christophe Cuvillier.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com