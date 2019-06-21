Log in
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares in respect of upcoming final dividend

06/21/2019

Paris, Amsterdam, June 21, 2019

          

Press release


Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares in respect of upcoming final dividend

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") has previously announced that Thursday July 4, 2019, will be the record date for the purpose of determining CHESS Depositary Interest ("CDI") holders entitlements for the upcoming final dividend to be paid to CDI holders on Friday July 19, 2019. The dividend is in respect of stapled shares underlying the CDIs, and Thursday July 4, 2019, is also the dividend record date for stapled shareholders.

URW has been granted waivers from ASX of ASX Settlement Operating Rules 13.9.4 and 13.9.9 to allow URW to defer, and not to process, conversions between its stapled share and CDI registers during the period commencing Friday June 28, 2019, and ending Thursday July 4, 2019.

The waivers will prevent the potential for a person to inappropriately gain access to a dividend and also provide time for pre-deferral conversion requests to be successfully matched and completed prior to the dividend record date.



For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Samuel Warwood 
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations 
Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie
+33 1 76 77 57 94
Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com



About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at €65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has a development pipeline of €11.9 Bn.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor’s and from an A2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group
Access the URW 2018 report at https://report.urw.com/2018/

Attachment

