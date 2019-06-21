Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares in respect of upcoming final dividend

Paris, Amsterdam, June 21, 2019

Press release





Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares in respect of upcoming final dividend

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") has previously announced that Thursday July 4, 2019, will be the record date for the purpose of determining CHESS Depositary Interest ("CDI") holders entitlements for the upcoming final dividend to be paid to CDI holders on Friday July 19, 2019. The dividend is in respect of stapled shares underlying the CDIs, and Thursday July 4, 2019, is also the dividend record date for stapled shareholders.

URW has been granted waivers from ASX of ASX Settlement Operating Rules 13.9.4 and 13.9.9 to allow URW to defer, and not to process, conversions between its stapled share and CDI registers during the period commencing Friday June 28, 2019, and ending Thursday July 4, 2019.

The waivers will prevent the potential for a person to inappropriately gain access to a dividend and also provide time for pre-deferral conversion requests to be successfully matched and completed prior to the dividend record date.









For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

+33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com









