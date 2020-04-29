Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Financial information as at March 31, 2020

Paris, Amsterdam, April 29, 2020

URW reports total turnover through March 31, 2020: +1.8%.

The quarter was marked by the initial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, affecting primarily the Convention & Exhibition business in France and retail activity in parts of Europe.

As from April 20, progressive reopening has started in Germany. Austria is expected to follow on May 2, Poland on May 4, France (1) , the Czech Republic and Denmark on May 11, and Spain between May 24 and June 3.

Through February 29, the Group’s tenant sales were up by +2.8%, of which +3.3% in Europe and +1.6% in the US.

Turnover

The proportionate turnover of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW” or the “Group”) for the first three months of 2020 amounted to €956.6 Mn, up by +1.8%, mainly due to the property development and project management revenues, partly offset by disposals completed in 2019 and the mandated cancellation of major events in March in the Convention & Exhibition business due to COVID-19. The strong growth in the property development and project management revenues is driven by projects in the UK during the quarter.

COVID-19 had only a limited effect on the Group’s Q1 turnover as rents are billed and paid quarterly in advance in most of Europe and monthly in the US. The impact of the pandemic will be reflected as of Q2, although at this time it is too early to reliably estimate such impact on the Group’s results for 2020.

Turnover IFRS Proportionate(2) YTD in € Mn, excluding VAT 3M-2020 3M-2019 Change 3M-2020 3M-2019 Change Shopping Centres 515.6 514.4 +0.2% 679.1 673.9 +0.8% Offices & Others(3) 26.2 29.6 -11.4% 28.5 31.7 -10.1% Convention & Exhibition(3) 69.2 97.9 -29.3% 69.7 98.5 -29.3% Rental income 46.7 62.4 -25.2% 47.2 63.0 -25.1% Services 22.5 35.5 -36.7% 22.5 35.5 -36.7% Property services and other activities revenues 43.3 43.5 -0.5% 43.3 43.5 -0.5% Property development and project management revenues 136.0 91.9 +48.0% 136.0 91.9 +48.0% Total 790.3 777.4 +1.7% 956.6 939.6 +1.8%

Gross Rental Income

The proportionate Gross Rental Income (GRI) of the Shopping Centre division amounted to €679.1 Mn for Q1-2020, an increase of +0.8%. GRI growth in the US, Germany and Spain was strong with +6.7%, +3.1% and +2.5%, respectively. Austria and Poland were impacted by government regulations suspending rental payments from the start of the shutdown of retail stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in the Nordics is mainly driven by the disposal of Jumbo in Q1-2019. The UK was impacted by lower rents from tenants in CVA or administration, a reduction in parking income since the beginning of the crisis in March and a negative currency effect.

The GRI of the Offices & Others division was €28.5 Mn, down by -9.9% compared to Q1-2019 due to the disposal of Majunga and the transfer of the Michelet-Galilée building to the pipeline, partly offset by the delivery of Shift.

The GRI of the Convention & Exhibition division decreased by -25.1% to €47.2 Mn, due to the limitation on attendee numbers imposed by the French government from March 4 followed by its mandate to cancel all public events.

Gross Rental Income IFRS Proportionate(2) YTD in € Mn, excluding VAT 3M-2020 3M-2019 Change 3M-2020 3M-2019 Change Shopping Centres 515.6 514.4 +0.2% 679.1 673.9 +0.8% France 174.6 174.0 +0.4% 176.7 176.2 +0.3% United States 122.3 111.1 +10.1% 245.2 229.8 +6.7% Central Europe 52.2 54.3 -3.8% 54.2 56.2 -3.4% Spain 42.5 41.5 +2.5% 42.6 41.6 +2.5% Nordics 32.7 36.0 -9.2% 32.7 36.0 -9.3% Austria 22.9 28.2 -18.7% 22.9 28.2 -18.7% United Kingdom 25.8 27.0 -4.3% 49.6 51.8 -4.4% Germany 25.4 25.2 +0.7% 38.1 36.9 +3.1% The Netherlands 17.2 17.2 -0.2% 17.2 17.2 -0.2% Offices & Others 26.2 29.6 -11.4% 28.5 31.7 -9.9% France(3) 18.2 21.8 -16.5% 18.2 21.8 -16.5% Other countries 8.0 7.8 +2.9% 10.3 9.9 +4.7% Convention & Exhibition(3) 46.7 62.4 -25.2% 47.2 63.0 -25.1% Total 588.6 606.5 -2.9% 754.9 768.7 -1.8%

Major events

Footfall and tenant sales

Footfall(4) in the Group’s Continental European shopping centres grew by +1.9% through February 29, 2020. Footfall was particularly strong in France, up by +3.0%, despite the continued public transport strikes. Footfall in the UK was up by +2.9%.



Tenant sales(5) through February 29, 2020, in the Group’s European shopping centres(6) were strong, up by +3.3% (+3.4% for Flagships(7)), of which +3.7% in Continental Europe (+3.9% in Flagships) and +1.3% in the UK. Excellent performance was recorded in the Nordics, Germany and Central Europe, with +12.4%, +6.6% and +5.3%, respectively. The Nordics benefitted from the on-going growth of Tesla sales. Excluding Tesla, URW’s Continental European tenant sales increased by +2.7%.

Tenant sales in Europe outperformed the aggregate national sales indices(8) (which for several of the Group’s regions include online sales) by +50 bps. In France, tenant sales outperformed the IDC(9) and CNCC(10) indices by +64 and +294 bps, respectively.

In the US, tenant sales excluding Tesla through February 29, 2020, were up by +1.6% (+2.5% for Flagships(11)).

Following the widespread onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March, and the closure of most stores by mid-March, tenants sales growth turned negative, with -59.5% in Europe and -55.2% in the US(12) recorded for the month.





Post-closing events

Since March 31, 2020, the Group has raised €2.8 Bn, including €1.4 Bn in a two-tranche senior bond offering: a €600 Mn bond with a 5-year maturity and a 2.125% fixed coupon, and an €800 Mn bond with a 10-year maturity and a 2.625% fixed coupon.

After receipt of the bond proceeds, and payment of the interim dividend on March 26, the Group had ample liquidity with €11.7 Bn in cash on hand and undrawn credit lines as at April 28.





COVID-19

Operations and health and safety measures:

Since March 24, all the Group’s shopping centres have been substantially closed, except in Sweden and The Netherlands. While the situation is evolving daily, a number of governments in the Group’s regions have taken steps to gradually lift the restrictions imposed.

In Germany, most of the states have allowed shops of less than 800 sqm to open from April 20, and in six out of the nine of the Group’s centres the majority of stores are now trading. Shopping centres are expected to open in Austria on May 2, in Poland on May 4, in the Czech Republic and Denmark on May 11 and in Spain between May 24 and June 3.

In France, most shopping centres are expected to open on May 11, although the local prefect may decide on a case-by-case basis to not allow a large shopping centre to open, in order to prevent it from attracting excessive crowds from outside its direct catchment area.

In the US, the reopening of the Group’s shopping centres will occur on a state-by-state basis.

URW is ready to safely re-open its centres and comply with all applicable health and safety regulations (for example, limiting visitor numbers, waiting lines, social distancing communication, hand sanitizer stations, regular in-depth cleaning, wearing masks mandatory for all staff and the use of fresh air instead of air recycling) as soon as permitted by local authorities. URW is also preparing, in collaboration with epidemiologists, its own demanding European health & safety standards to be labelled by Bureau Veritas.

Rents:

As a general policy, in markets where rents are billed quarterly in advance, the Group has moved temporarily to billing monthly. As at April 24, URW had collected circa 20% of the April retail rent, despite having extended payment terms for most of the April and May rent without applying penalties.

Furthermore, the Group will support its tenants through the crisis, primarily those who most need the help, i.e. small and medium size retailers as well as certain restaurant operators, through a combination of rent relief and rent deferral. During closing URW has also reduced service charges at its shopping centres as much as possible.

Capital expenditures and development pipeline:

As from December 31, 2019, URW had revised its pipeline categorization and removed €3.2 Bn of projects. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Group further reviewed its pipeline and announces that it will remove an additional €1.6 Bn of controlled projects, including Westfield Milano. Lastly, URW has also deferred approximately €500 Mn of discretionary capital expenditures budgeted for 2020.

Costs:

URW expects to save approximately €60 Mn by continuing to take all appropriate measures to offset the impact of the crisis.

Community support and solidarity:

Amidst this unprecedented global pandemic, URW has also engaged in a series of solidarity actions to support the communities in which the Group operates, dedicating its resources, assets and connections to address the challenges caused by the crisis. The Group’s teams are supporting local hospitals, health care providers, police and fire departments and are addressing the needs of vulnerable populations, including the elderly, victims of domestic violence, underprivileged families and children in urgent need of food and other daily necessities, in the #KindnessTogether campaign in Europe and #Westfieldcares in the US.

Lastly, the members of the Supervisory Board, Management Board, Senior Management Team and 200 other senior executives throughout the organisation have renounced part of their remuneration during the period of closure in solidarity with employees and to support initiatives linked to the COVID-19 crisis.





