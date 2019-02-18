Paris, Amsterdam, February 18, 2019

Press Release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ORA: interim cash amount payable on March 29, 2019

As announced on February 13, 2019, the Group will propose a cash dividend of €10.80 per stapled share for the fiscal year 2018, subject to the Annual General Meetings of Unibail-Rodamco SE and WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. (the AGMs). The planned payment schedule is:

payment of an interim dividend of €5.40 on March 29, 2019 and,

subject to approval by the AGMs, payment of a final dividend of €5.40 on July 5, 2019.

In accordance with the terms of the issue of redeemable bonds for stapled shares (ORA - Obligations Remboursables en Actions), a cash amount of €6.75 per ORA bond will be payable on March 29, 2019 (see article 5.8.1 of the securities notice reviewed by the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) on May 18, 2007).

The ex-date for the interim cash amount on ORA will be on March 29, 2019 (ISIN FR0010474056).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

D : +33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.bannelier-suderie@urw.com

