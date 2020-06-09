Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Rodamco-Westfield scores “B” and stands out as industry leader for its ESG practices in ISS 2020 rating

Paris, Amsterdam, June 9, 2020





Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) is once again recognized as a global leader on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), achieving a score of “B” from ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services group of companies) for its ESG practices in June 2020. This is an exceptional rating level among the real estate industry companies assessed worldwide, and the best grade ever for the Group. URW ranks in the leaders group (1st decile) and is, like in 2019, awarded the Prime status, which highlights its best-in-class approach.

For the Group, this top grade is an achievement highlighting the relevance and strength of both its governance and its CSR Strategy, and a recognition of its commitment to fight climate change.

When the Group’s CSR strategy Better Places 2030 was launched in 2016, URW became the first listed real estate company to address, in addition to its own direct emissions, the indirect emissions resulting from construction works, tenant energy consumption and transportation of visitors to access its assets. URW’s main objective is to cut the Group’s carbon emissions by -50% by 20301. Better Places 2030 also tackles other challenges such as responsible consumption and the circular economy. CSR is instrumental in the Group’s HR policy, through an increased commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The Group’s CSR strategy, actions and results are regularly assessed by analysts, researchers, investors and third-party certification bodies that rank URW as one of the most sustainable companies in the industry.

ISS ESG covers Corporate and country ESG research and ratings, enabling investors to identify material social and environmental risks and opportunities. A company’s management of ESG issues is analyzed on the basis of up to 100 rating criteria, most of them sector-specific. The indicators are constantly reviewed and developed to align with the latest scientific findings, technological developments, regulatory changes and social debates.

1 in comparison with 2015 figures





About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at €65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,600 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. As at December 31, 2019, the Group had a development pipeline of €8.3 Bn.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor’s and from an A3 rating from Moody’s.

