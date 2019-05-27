Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Notice to ORA holders following the Annual General Meeting of May 17, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 04:45pm EDT

Paris, Amsterdam, May 27, 2019

Press Release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Notice to ORA holders following the Annual General Meeting of May 17, 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (the "Company"), held on May 17, 2019, approved a dividend of €10.80 per share for the 2018 financial year, comprised of (i) an interim dividend of €5.40 per share paid on March 29, 2019 and (ii) the final dividend of €5.40 per share to be paid on July 5, 2019.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the issuance, each ORA holder will receive a final cash amount of €6.75 per ORA on July 5, 2019 (see the securities notice reviewed by the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) under the visa no. 07-152 dated May 18, 2007, the "Securities Notice").

In accordance with paragraph 5.9.2 "Unibail Call Option" of the Securities Notice, the ORA holders are informed that, by decision of the Management Board of May 17, 2019, the Company will exercise its call option and redeem  the ORA on July 5, 2019, after the payment of the final cash amount for the 2018 financial year. A notice will be published on the Company's website within the required timeframe.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations                                                                             
Samuel Warwood
Maarten Otte
+33 1 76 77 58 02
Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations
Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie
D : +33 1 76 77 57 94
Tiphaine.bannelier-suderie@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at €65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has a development pipeline of €11.9 Bn.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and from an A2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group
Access the URW 2018 report at https://report.urw.com/2018/




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
04:45pUNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Notice to ORA holders following the Annual Genera..
GL
04:34pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : takes home top honours at ICSC Maxi Awards
PU
05/22UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : URW lays the foundation stone of Westfield Hamburg a..
PU
05/20URW COMMUNITY DAY : All involved for communities!
PU
05/09UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : HMSHost Awarded Food and Beverage Contract at Newark..
AQ
05/07UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : implementation of a liquidity facility
AQ
05/02UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 2019 - Corporate Brochure
PU
04/24UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Financial information as at March 31, 2019
GL
04/09UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell T..
GL
03/28UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield announces an adjustment to the rig..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 796 M
EBIT 2019 2 394 M
Net income 2019 1 284 M
Debt 2019 24 047 M
Yield 2019 7,96%
P/E ratio 2019 9,48
P/E ratio 2020 9,65
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
Capitalization 19 149 M
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration : Period :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 159 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Cuvillier Group Chief Executive Officer
Gerard Sieben Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Cornelius Warmolt Lunsingh Tonckens Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Louis Laurens Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Pelmore Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE2.22%21 451
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP1.99%54 902
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%26 166
SCENTRE GROUP0.26%14 393
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION13.77%11 184
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.10.76%8 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About