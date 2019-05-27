Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Notice to ORA holders following the Annual General Meeting of May 17, 2019

Paris, Amsterdam, May 27, 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (the "Company"), held on May 17, 2019, approved a dividend of €10.80 per share for the 2018 financial year, comprised of (i) an interim dividend of €5.40 per share paid on March 29, 2019 and (ii) the final dividend of €5.40 per share to be paid on July 5, 2019.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the issuance, each ORA holder will receive a final cash amount of €6.75 per ORA on July 5, 2019 (see the securities notice reviewed by the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) under the visa no. 07-152 dated May 18, 2007, the "Securities Notice").

In accordance with paragraph 5.9.2 "Unibail Call Option" of the Securities Notice, the ORA holders are informed that, by decision of the Management Board of May 17, 2019, the Company will exercise its call option and redeem the ORA on July 5, 2019, after the payment of the final cash amount for the 2018 financial year. A notice will be published on the Company's website within the required timeframe.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

D : +33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.bannelier-suderie@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at €65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has a development pipeline of €11.9 Bn.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and from an A2 rating from Moody's.

