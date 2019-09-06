Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Singing along Westfield

This week, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced a series of music events with A-list performers to celebrate the rollout of the only global shopping destination brand Westfield, across ten shopping destinations in Continental Europe throughout September.

The Westfield brand, present in the UK and the US, will be introduced for the first time in Continental Europe across seven centres in France: Westfield Les Quatre Temps, Westfield Forum des Halles, Westfield Vélizy 2, Westfield Parly 2, Westfield Carré Sénart, Westfield Rosny 2 in the Paris region and Westfield Euralille in Lille. The rebranding will also take place in Sweden's Westfield Mall of Scandinavia near Stockholm, Poland's Westfield Arkadia in Warsaw and the Czech Republic's Westfield Chodov in Prague, with other URW destinations set to follow in 2020.

These centres are the leading Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield assets in each market. As they become Westfield destinations, they will retain their strong heritage, local identity and community links whilst benefitting from Westfield's enhanced events, experiences, services, retailers and brand partnerships. The international music performances to launch the rebranded centres will be enjoyed by more than 25,000 people in total and are an example of the ambitious new events programme synonymous with the Westfield brand.

'The launch of the world-famous Westfield brand in Continental Europe comes at a time when consumers are expecting more from their shopping trip. Following the acquisition of Westfield in 2018, this is a major milestone as we deliver on our global strategy and the first time a rebranding exercise of such a wide scale has been undertaken in the industry. Westfield represents the gold standard of destinations globally with a combination of first class retail, dining and leisure with exceptional events and services. Creating unique experiences provides a greater reason for customers to visit and is the future of retail.'



Christophe Cuvillier, Group CEO

'The Westfield brand will bring together the best of local and international. We will keep the centres' local identity and relevance whilst building on the success of other global Westfield shopping destinations such as Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City to take experience to a new level. The performances from international music stars will be the first of many events which bring communities together.'



Myf Ryan, CMO Europe and Group Director of Brand and Strategic Marketing

'Having grown up right beside Westfield London and performing at a number of events there, I am so excited to be coming to France in September to launch the Westfield brand in Europe. My fans in Paris are always an amazing audience and I can't wait to be performing for them at the newly named Westfield centres.'



International Artist Rita Ora

The music performances support a wider marketing initiative which will see a Pan-European advertising campaign run during September in all new Westfield countries, along with the UK. The new campaign, featuring a globally recognised song from one of the biggest music bands of all time, supports Westfield's promise of creating places that are designed to come alive.