Unibail Rodamco : Westfield annonce le placement d'une obligation de 750 millions de dollars US (en anglais)

0
10/08/2019 | 04:27am EDT

Paris, Amsterdam, October 8, 2019

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces the placement of a USD750 Mn bond offering

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield yesterday priced a USD750 Mn bond offering, which is sold in accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933. The bond has a 7-year maturity, maturing on January 15, 2027, and a 2.875% fixed coupon.

The proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02 Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie +33 1 76 77 57 94 Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been, and will not be, registered for offer or sale under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). Accordingly, the notes may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless they have been registered under the Securities Act or are offered and sold pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws.

This announcement has been prepared solely for informational purposes. It is not an offer for sale or a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at qualified investors who are also: (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, (the "Financial Promotion Order"),

  1. persons who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Promotion Order or (iii) any other person to whom it may otherwise may lawfully be communicated under the Financial Promotion Order (each such person being referred to as a "relevant person"). Any person in the
    United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement. In the United Kingdom, any activity to which this announcement relates is only available to, and will only be engaged in with, a relevant person.

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 08:26:06 UTC
