Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unibail Rodamco Westfield : announces the placement of a USD750 Mn bond offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:18am EDT

Paris, Amsterdam, June 5, 2019

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces the placement of a USD750 Mn bond offering

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield today priced a USD750 Mn bond offering, which is sold in accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933. The bond has a 10-year maturity and a 3.50% fixed coupon.

The proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes and will further extend Unibail-Rodamco- Westfield's debt maturity profile.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02 Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie +33 1 76 77 57 94 Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been, and will not be, registered for offer or sale under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). Accordingly, the notes may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless they have been registered under the Securities Act or are offered and sold pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws.

This announcement has been prepared solely for informational purposes. It is not an offer for sale or a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at qualified investors who are also: (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, (the "Financial Promotion Order"),

  1. persons who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (e) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Promotion Order or (iii) any other person to whom it may otherwise may lawfully be communicated under the Financial Promotion Order (each such person being referred to as a "relevant person"). Any person in the
    United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement. In the United Kingdom, any activity to which this announcement relates is only available to, and will only be engaged in with, a relevant person.

Disclaimer

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
05:18aUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : announces the placement of a USD750 Mn bond offering
PU
06/05UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield announces the placement of a USD75..
GL
06/04UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : The Grand Prix Commerce Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield un..
PU
05/30UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Notice to 2014 ORNANE holders
GL
05/27UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Notice to ORA holders following the Annual Genera..
GL
05/27UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : takes home top honours at ICSC Maxi Awards
PU
05/22UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : URW lays the foundation stone of Westfield Hamburg a..
PU
05/20URW COMMUNITY DAY : All involved for communities!
PU
05/09UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : HMSHost Awarded Food and Beverage Contract at Newark..
AQ
05/07UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : implementation of a liquidity facility
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 796 M
EBIT 2019 2 394 M
Net income 2019 1 284 M
Debt 2019 24 140 M
Yield 2019 8,17%
P/E ratio 2019 9,25
P/E ratio 2020 9,41
EV / Sales 2019 15,3x
EV / Sales 2020 14,7x
Capitalization 18 679 M
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration : Period :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 159 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Cuvillier Group Chief Executive Officer
Gerard Sieben Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Cornelius Warmolt Lunsingh Tonckens Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Louis Laurens Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Pelmore Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-0.30%20 972
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-1.81%51 806
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 786
SCENTRE GROUP-4.62%14 068
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION15.73%11 058
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.12.47%8 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About