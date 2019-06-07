Unibail Rodamco Westfield : announces the placement of a USD750 Mn bond offering

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield today priced a USD750 Mn bond offering, which is sold in accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933. The bond has a 10-year maturity and a 3.50% fixed coupon.

