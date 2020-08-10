Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Unicaja Banco, S.A.    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unicaja Banco S A : is again leader in CAP subsidies in Castilla y Leon, with over 14,000 dossiers managed, a fifth of the region's overall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:29am EDT
Unicaja Banco is again leader in CAP subsidies in Castilla y Leon, with over 14,000 dossiers managed, a fifth of the region's overall
Unicaja Banco continues to be a reference in Castilla y Leon in the aid campaign of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which has been developed normally despite the COVID-19 health crisis

10 AUG 2020

3 Min reading

This year Unicaja Banco has been again the leading bank in CAP subsidies in Castilla y Leon, managing the direct payment of 14,347 dossiers, of the 67,709 registered at the Junta once the campaign ended, amounting to 21% of the region's overall. These figures reflect the confidence of the farming professionals in Unicaja Banco, the bank of reference in the region.

In the present campaign, Unicaja Banco offered its customers the possibility of receiving the advance payment of the aids through loans, as well as advice and personalized management in the processing of their application dossiers. For that purpose, the bank established a pre-granted loan facility for €342 million for customers in Castilla y Leon, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and Extramadura, which will be available until the end of October.

At the same time, Unicaja Banco has enabled a credit line of €600 million in pre-granted loans for intensive cultivations. This amount will cover the financing demands both from the farming campaign itself and for investments to be carried out by farmers. The term to apply for this credit line expires in April 2021.

The bank has also joined the initiatives promoted by the Junta de Castilla y León to take funding to farmers affected by the COVID-19. Among those measures, the modifications introduced in the so-called Instrumento Financiero (Financial Instrument) created by the regional government and by the institutions operating in the region, deserve special attention. Those changes have made it possible to cover the demands from farmers, establishing the possibility of granting financing for working capital and investments.

Furthermore, Unicaja Banco has joined the MAPA-SAECA Line 2020, promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, which provides funding without the need of a guarantee, up to 40,000 euros to be repaid in five years, with the possibility of one year of interest-only repayment and without notary intervention up to 25,000 euros. The application period, both for legal and natural persons, is open until 14 August.

Support to farmers

The bank has been providing support over the last months to farmers with different measures, especially in view of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, which makes farming to be considered as a strategic sector.

The bank has continued processing the CAP dossiers, adapting to the current circumstances to provide service to customers while maintaining the bank's staff safe.

The participation of Unicaja Banco in the CAP campaign of subsidies (Basic Payment Scheme, Green Payment, Young Farmers Scheme, Farming Associated Aids and Agri-environmental Measures) falls within the Institution's historic commitment to support agriculture and farming, which materialises in the provision of financial, protection and advisory services, in the development of specific agreements and in shareholdings in companies of the sector.

Unicaja Banco is committed, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) protocols, to the promotion and development of environment-friendly activities, and it is aware of the importance of the farming sector to achieve it. Therefore, as a part of its commitment to sustainable finance, it supports funding for investments in agricultural farms to improve the energy efficiency and irrigation systems, therefore contributing to reduce the environmental impact and the effects of the climate change.

*Further information:Unicaja Banco

Disclaimer

UNICAJA Banco SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
10:29aUNICAJA BANCO S A : is again leader in CAP subsidies in Castilla y Leon, with ov..
PU
04:54aUNICAJA BANCO S A : vuelve a ser líder de la PAC en Castilla y León, con más de ..
PU
07/30UNICAJA BANCO S A : and Garántia renew their agreement and allocate 160 million..
PU
07/30UNICAJA BANCO S A : facilitates access to credit facilities to the members of Fe..
PU
07/29UNICAJA BANCO S A : renews its agreement with CEM and sets a 700 million financ..
PU
07/29UNICAJA BANCO S A : renews its agreement with Cooperativa Radio Taxi Valladolid ..
PU
07/14Spanish banks' ECB borrowing hits highest level since late 2013
RE
06/12Spanish banks' ECB borrowing reached highest level since 2014
RE
05/19Spain ready to approve new credit lines to help companies cope with COVID-19
RE
03/31Bank of Spain won't activate capital buffers due to coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 927 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
Net income 2020 78,0 M 91,7 M 91,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 859 M 1 013 M 1 010 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 274
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unicaja Banco, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,75 €
Last Close Price 0,54 €
Spread / Highest target 65,4%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ángel Rodríguez de Gaspar de Gracia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
José Manuel Atencia Robledo Vice Chairman
Juan Fraile Cantón Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.-43.80%1 013
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.71%302 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.00%243 766
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.87%226 220
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.45%185 016
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-2.58%130 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group