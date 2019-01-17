Log in
UNICAJA BANCO SA (UNI)
01/17 07:33:31 am
1.117 EUR   -0.89%
2017European shares brush off Catalan crisis with another weekly gain
RE
European Press Roundup: UK Housing Market Faces Grim Outlook, Unicaja and Liberbank Postpone Capital Increase

01/17/2019 | 07:11am EST

In Europe today, the Stoxx Europe 600 is dragged by declines in banks and auto stocks as concerns about global trade and economic growth linger, and the British pound edges lower after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote. The top business story is Societe Generale shares sliding after the bank issued a profit warning, blaming the challenging environment in global capital markets. Read about the above topics on Dow Jones Newswires or WSJ.com.

In Other Media...

The outlook for the U.K. housing market is the worst in two decades, according to a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. A total of 28% of members expect sales to fall over the next three months, with lack of clarity on Brexit cited as the main reason. This is the most negative reading since records started 20 years ago. -BBC

Unicaja and Liberbank will postpone until 2020 their planned capital increase of between EUR300 million and EUR400 million, as this isn't immediately necessary for the Spanish banks' merger. The banks have enough capital to maintain a comfortable solvency ratio after the deal. -Cinco Dias

In France, a draft law on recycling includes an "Amazon section" which will force online retailers to pay their part for waste management. Online players have until now avoided paying the contribution, which their brick-and-mortar peers are already forced to pay to help finance waste management and recycling. -Les Echos

Dublin Airport has begun seeking contractors for about EUR1 billion of work due to be completed in the early years of the next decade. State company DAA, which owns the airport, will spend EUR900 million adding new passenger gates and aircraft stands to both its terminals which it hopes will be ready in 2024. -The Irish Times

French real-estate company Covivio has struck a deal to divest of EUR482 million in nonstrategic assets. The move is part of its strategy to shift toward the high end of the market. -BFM

Austrian Airlines says it will no longer fly to destinations in Germany from regional airports in Austria, ceding these flight routes to its parent company Lufthansa and rival subsidiary Eurowings as it moves to concentrate its operations out of Vienna. -Der Standard

Spain's public debt climbed up 0.7% on month in November to 1.17 trillion euros, representing 97.5% of GDP, according to data from the Bank of Spain. In September public debt reached 98.3% of GDP. -Expansion

Allianz CEO Oliver Baete says he is optimistic about the company's future even though the outlook for the global economy has "darkened significantly" over the past two years. The insurer has learned its lesson from previous financial crises and is making progress in clearing away older liabilities and phasing out old products, Baete says. -Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ 0.00% 180.42 Delayed Quote.3.00%
AMAZON.COM 0.55% 1683.78 Delayed Quote.12.10%
COVIVIO -0.35% 86.25 Real-time Quote.2.79%
COVIVIO 0.23% 86.525 Delayed Quote.1.95%
LIBERBANK SA 1.36% 0.4612 End-of-day quote.4.82%
LUFTHANSA GROUP -0.98% 20.24 Delayed Quote.3.65%
UNICAJA BANCO SA 1.35% 1.127 End-of-day quote.-2.00%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 985 M
EBIT 2018 367 M
Net income 2018 160 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,62%
P/E ratio 2018 11,56
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 1 815 M
Technical analysis trends UNICAJA BANCO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1,51 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Sánchez del Villar Boceta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
José Manuel Atencia Robledo Vice Chairman
Juan Fraile Cantón Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO SA-2.00%2 067
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.00%340 855
BANK OF AMERICA7.75%279 214
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%271 965
WELLS FARGO6.21%230 373
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%225 280
