Unicharm : Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

February 25, 2019

Listed Company Name: Unicharm Corporation

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Hirotatsu Shimada, Executive Officer,Telephone Number:

General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division. +81-3-3451-5111

Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

Unicharm Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 25, 2019, resolved to distribute dividends of surplus as follows. The record date for the dividends is December 31, 2018.

1. Details of the dividends

Latest dividend fiscal year (ended December 31, 2018) Projected dividend (announced on February 14, 2019) Dividend for preceding fiscal year (ended December 31, 2017) Record date December 31, 2018 Same as on the left December 31, 2017 Dividend per share (yen) 12.00 Same as on the left 11.00 Total amount of cash dividend (million yen) 7,160 ― 6,443 Effective date March 6, 2019 ― March 7, 2018 Dividend resource Retained earnings ― Retained earnings

2. Policy regarding the determination of dividends for surplus.

The Company's basic policy regarding return of profits to shareholders is to make stable and ongoing increase in dividends based on medium and long-term consolidated earnings growth, while prioritizing business investments to realize ongoing growth,

Based on the above policy, year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 will be ¥12.00 per share.

(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividends

Dividend per share (yen) Record date 2nd quarter-end Year-end Total Amount for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 12.00 12.00 24.00 Amount for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 9.00 11.00 20.00

