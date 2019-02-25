Log in
Unicharm : Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

02/25/2019 | 01:22am EST

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY

This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated February 25, 2019 and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

February 25, 2019

To whom it may concern

Listed Company Name: Unicharm Corporation Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara,

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact Person:

Hirotatsu Shimada, Executive Officer,Telephone Number:

General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division. +81-3-3451-5111

Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

Unicharm Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 25, 2019, resolved to distribute dividends of surplus as follows. The record date for the dividends is December 31, 2018.

1. Details of the dividends

Latest dividend fiscal year

(ended December 31, 2018)

Projected dividend

(announced on February 14, 2019)

Dividend for preceding fiscal year

(ended December 31, 2017)

Record date

December 31, 2018

Same as on the left

December 31, 2017

Dividend per share (yen)

12.00

Same as on the left

11.00

Total amount of cash dividend (million yen)

7,160

6,443

Effective date

March 6, 2019

March 7, 2018

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Policy regarding the determination of dividends for surplus.

The Company's basic policy regarding return of profits to shareholders is to make stable and ongoing increase in dividends based on medium and long-term consolidated earnings growth, while prioritizing business investments to realize ongoing growth,

Based on the above policy, year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 will be ¥12.00 per share.

(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividends

Dividend per share (yen)

Record date

2nd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Amount for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

12.00

12.00

24.00

Amount for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017

9.00

11.00

20.00

END

Disclaimer

Unicharm Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 06:21:06 UTC
