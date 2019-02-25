Unicharm : Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY
This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated February 25, 2019 and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.
February 25, 2019
To whom it may concern
Listed Company Name: Unicharm Corporation Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara,
President and Chief Executive Officer
(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact Person:
Hirotatsu Shimada, Executive Officer,Telephone Number:
General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division. +81-3-3451-5111
Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus
Unicharm Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 25, 2019, resolved to distribute dividends of surplus as follows. The record date for the dividends is December 31, 2018.
1. Details of the dividends
|
Latest dividend fiscal year
(ended December 31, 2018)
|
Projected dividend
(announced on February 14, 2019)
|
Dividend for preceding fiscal year
(ended December 31, 2017)
|
Record date
|
December 31, 2018
|
Same as on the left
|
December 31, 2017
|
Dividend per share (yen)
|
12.00
|
Same as on the left
|
11.00
|
Total amount of cash dividend (million yen)
|
7,160
|
―
|
6,443
|
Effective date
|
March 6, 2019
|
―
|
March 7, 2018
|
Dividend resource
|
Retained earnings
|
―
|
Retained earnings
2. Policy regarding the determination of dividends for surplus.
The Company's basic policy regarding return of profits to shareholders is to make stable and ongoing increase in dividends based on medium and long-term consolidated earnings growth, while prioritizing business investments to realize ongoing growth,
Based on the above policy, year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 will be ¥12.00 per share.
(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividends
|
Dividend per share (yen)
|
Record date
|
2nd quarter-end
|
Year-end
|
Total
|
Amount for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
|
12.00
|
12.00
|
24.00
|
Amount for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017
|
9.00
|
11.00
|
20.00
END