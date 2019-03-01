Unicharm : Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Log in
03/01/2019 | 01:22am EST

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY

This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated March 1, 2019 and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

March 1, 2019

To whom it may concern

Listed Company Name: Unicharm Corporation Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara,

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact Person:

Hirotatsu Shimada, Executive Officer,

Telephone Number:

General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division +81-3-3451-5111

Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares (Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

Based Upon Paragraph (1) (i) of Article 459 of the Companies Act)

Unicharm Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the following progress of the acquisition of its treasury shares under the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation based upon Article 459 (1) (i) of the Companies Act.

1. Type of shares acquired:

Common stock

2. Total number of shares acquired:

269,000 shares

3. Total acquisition price:

968,567,497 JPY

4. Acquisition period:

February 15, 2019 - February 28, 2019

5. Method of acquisition:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Resolution approved by the Board of Directors on February 14, 2019

  • (1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock

  • (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: 5,000,000 shares (maximum) (0.84% of the total issued shares, excluding treasury shares)

(3) Total acquisition price:

15,000,000,000 JPY (maximum)

(4) Acquisition period:

February 15, 2019 - December 20, 2019

(5) Acquisition method:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(through discretionary investment by a securities company)

2. Cumulative total of acquired shares that are based on the above-mentioned resolution (As of February 28, 2019)

(1)Total number of shares acquired: 269,000 shares

(2)Total value of shares acquired: 968,567,497 JPY

END

Disclaimer

Unicharm Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 06:21:06 UTC
