Unicharm : Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

August 3, 2020
Listed Company Name: Unicharm Corporation
Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara, President and Chief Executive Officer
(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

Based Upon Paragraph (1) (i) of Article 459 of the Companies Act)

Unicharm Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the following progress of the acquisition of its treasury shares under the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation based upon Article 459 (1) (i) of the Companies

Act. 1. Type of shares acquired: Common stock 2. Total number of shares acquired: 0 shares 3. Total acquisition price: 0 JPY 4. Acquisition period: July 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020

(Reference)

1. Resolution approved by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2020

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: 4,200,000 shares (maximum) (0.70% of the total issued shares, excluding treasury shares) (3) Total acquisition price: 12,500,000,000 JPY (maximum) (4) Acquisition period: February 14, 2020 - December 23, 2020 (5) Acquisition method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (through discretionary investment by a securities company)

2. Cumulative total of acquired shares that are based on the above-mentioned resolution (As of July 31, 2020)

(1)Total number of shares acquired: 1,785,800 shares (2)Total value of shares acquired: 7,191,996,392 JPY

