Unicharm : Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

08/03/2020 | 02:33am EDT

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY

This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated August 3, 2020 and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

August 3, 2020

To whom it may concern

Listed Company Name:

Unicharm Corporation

Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara,

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact Person:

Hirotatsu Shimada,

Executive Officer,

General Manager of Accounting

Control and Finance Division

Telephone Number:

+81-3-3451-5111

Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

Based Upon Paragraph (1) (i) of Article 459 of the Companies Act)

Unicharm Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the following progress of the acquisition of its treasury shares under the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation based upon Article 459 (1) (i) of the Companies

Act.

1. Type of shares acquired:

Common stock

2. Total number of shares acquired:

0 shares

3. Total acquisition price:

0 JPY

4. Acquisition period:

July 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020

(Reference)

1. Resolution approved by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2020

(1) Type of shares to be acquired:

Common stock

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired:

4,200,000 shares (maximum)

(0.70% of the total issued shares, excluding treasury shares)

(3) Total acquisition price:

12,500,000,000 JPY (maximum)

(4) Acquisition period:

February 14, 2020 - December 23, 2020

(5) Acquisition method:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(through discretionary investment by a securities company)

2. Cumulative total of acquired shares that are based on the above-mentioned resolution (As of July 31, 2020)

(1)Total number of shares acquired:

1,785,800 shares

(2)Total value of shares acquired:

7,191,996,392 JPY

END

Unicharm Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 756 B 7 135 M 7 135 M
Net income 2020 71 548 M 676 M 676 M
Net cash 2020 135 B 1 275 M 1 275 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 2 833 B 26 807 M 26 753 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 16 304
Free-Float 63,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Takahisa Takahara President & Representative Director
Hirotatsu Shimada Executive Officer, GM-Accounting & Finance
Eiji Ishikawa Director, VP, Head-Production & Development
Shinji Mori Director, Vice President & Head-Sales
Gumpei Futagami Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICHARM CORPORATION28.59%26 807
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION10.53%51 853
ESSITY AB-4.41%23 190
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.21%9 986
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED105.57%4 508
ONTEX GROUP NV-35.57%1 155
