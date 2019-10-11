Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit S.p.A.    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

#Climateaction in UniCredit: 1,200 innovative ideas from employees on how the Group can build a sustainable future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

As announced last 20 September, UniCredit has joined the Climate Action campaign, in recognition that companies and the society at large need a new approach to build a sustainable future.

The bank's staff, encouraged to spend some time and to share their best ideas through which the Group can contribute to protecting the sustainability of the environment, has answered showing great sensitivity and commitment on the subject.


1,200 innovative ideas from employees were collected, of which:

- 400 on recycling & waste topics: employees proposed daily environmental actions such as providing recycling bins and personal cups for vending machines. Installing a creative recycling lab for old clothes for the production of green energy was also mentioned;

- 240 on transport & mobility solutions: from the introduction of e-scooters and the institutionalisation of a corporate car-pooling to incentives for bikers and safe bike parking. Employees also asked to incentivise the use of public transport, from a business point of view, introducing a hybrid/electric car fleet offer in the corporate fleet was suggested for customers and also colleagues. Another popular idea was an additional day working from home.

- 200 on Energy & Pollution subject: in this category employees shared ideas on how to make premises and data centres more energy-efficient. For example, by installing lighting smart sensors in our offices and branches. Some of you also mentioned improving centralised, remote-controlled heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

- Other important ideas have been collected on cultural topics, raising consciousness and social impact: employees focused on the idea of appointing a Sustainability Manager for each branch and on the introduction of a search engine that uses revenue from searches to plant trees where they are needed the most. Other employees listed movies, documentaries and readings to keep the attention high on the topic and make people inspiring. Finally, other employees declared they would like to have the opportunity to eat vegan food in UniCredit's canteens or establish sustainability awards and 'planting a tree' campaings.

In the next weeks, The Millennial Board of UniCredit is going through all ideas in detail so that the bank can further discuss and then decide which projects will implement first. The first projects will be presented to the top management of UniCredit next 11 December. UniCredit's Millennial Board is a recently established work team whose participants are employees across the group ranging from 22-32 years old, and it aims at raising awareness of millennials' views on banking topics and exposing them to the management.

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
07:31a#CLIMATEACTION IN UNICREDIT : 1,200 innovative ideas from employees on how the G..
PU
10/09UNICREDIT S P A : to Start Passing on Negative Rates to Large Deposits -BFM TV
DJ
10/09TRACKINSIGHT : Investors Accumulate Gold ETFs Amid Global Uncertainty
TI
10/09UNICREDIT S P A : Diversity and Inclusion Matter
PU
10/09UNICREDIT S P A : Notice
PU
10/09UNICREDIT S P A : appoints Cédric Derras as Head of CIB Middle East and Africa (..
PU
10/08UNICREDIT S P A : appoints Wouter Devriendt Head of Finance & Control
PU
10/08NEW APPOINTMENTS IN UNICREDIT : Andreotti Vice Chairman of the Board of Director..
PU
10/03EXCLUSIVE : Italy in talks with EU over Monte dei Paschi bad loan spin-off - sou..
RE
10/03EXCLUSIVE : Italy in talks with EU over Monte dei Paschi bad loan spin-off - sou..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 566 M
EBIT 2019 8 536 M
Net income 2019 5 273 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,67%
P/E ratio 2019 4,24x
P/E ratio 2020 6,16x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 23 491 M
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 14,03  €
Last Close Price 10,56  €
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.6.77%25 860
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.38%365 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.39%269 355
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.46%264 821
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.58%214 357
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.83%193 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group