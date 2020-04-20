Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit S.p.A.    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/20 12:03:32 pm
6.896 EUR   +0.48%
11:29aEurope's banks want regulators to match U.S. leverage plan
RE
04/16UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Buy rating from Oddo
MD
04/16UNICREDIT SPA : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Europe's banks want regulators to match U.S. leverage plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 11:29am EDT

Banks are calling on European regulators to match the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to relax a rule that measures a bank's capital reserves to promote the flow of cash to businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, the Fed proposed a temporary easing of a supplementary leverage ratio rule that applies to the biggest U.S. banks that have assets of more than $250 billion.

This would allow the U.S. banks to expand their balance sheets by lending more to customers hit by the pandemic, but without busting their leverage ratio cap of 3% of capital to total assets.

Temporarily easing the ratio in Europe would ensure that relief packages from governments and central banks to help the economy recover work well in practice, Gonzalo Gasos, senior director of prudential policy and supervision at the European Banking Federation, an industry body, said.

"The leverage ratio could be an impediment to the flow of liquidity," Gasos said.

The ratio was toughened up after the global financial crisis a decade ago to act as a "backstop" to a bank's core capital buffers.

"What we are asking regulators in Europe is whether reserves held at central banks and exposures to government bonds should be part of the leverage ratio," Gasos said.

"In anticipation that the amount of exposures to central banks and governments could grow, that could put a limit on the capacity of banks' balance sheets," Gasos added.

The measures EU authorities have put in place are enough for the economy and banks to withstand the crisis, he said.

"However, having that conceptual programme in place does not necessarily mean it will be implemented easily, so we are now working on the details to make sure that liquidity flows as it was meant to."

Regulators across Europe are already allowing banks to tap into a capital reserve, known as a counter-cyclical capital buffer, to keep credit flowing. The Bank of England reassured lenders on Monday they could tap any of these buffers to help borrowers during the crisis and will be given sufficient time to replenish them.

The leverage ratio is a measure of a bank's capital to its assets on a non-risk-weighted basis, and the largest banks face a supplementary or tougher version than their smaller rivals.

Under the Fed's proposal, U.S. government bonds held by banks, and bank deposits parked at the Fed, are excluded from the leverage ratio calculations until March 31, 2021.

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.62% 1.9686 End-of-day quote.-3.50%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -1.26% 13.76 Real-time Quote.-55.05%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.67% 6.908 Delayed Quote.-47.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
11:29aEurope's banks want regulators to match U.S. leverage plan
RE
04/16UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Buy rating from Oddo
MD
04/16UNICREDIT SPA : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04/15UNICREDIT S P A : to support its suppliers by providing faster payments
AQ
04/14Pandemic set to erode bank profitability further - EU watchdog
RE
04/13UNICREDIT SPA : UBS is now Neutral
MD
04/09UNICREDIT : The Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2019 Financial Statements
PU
04/09UNICREDIT RENEWS COMMITMENT TO BOOST : chairman
RE
04/09Coronavirus derails southern Europe's clean-up from the last crisis
RE
04/08UNICREDIT S P A : employees and Foundation raise over 1.2 million euros to suppo..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 648 M
EBIT 2019 8 498 M
Net income 2019 3 759 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,20%
P/E ratio 2019 4,06x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 15 288 M
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,83  €
Last Close Price 6,86  €
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-47.29%16 634
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.72%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.77%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.90%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%138 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group