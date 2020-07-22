UniCredit CEO sceptical that COVID-19 will speed up bank mergers

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - The head of UniCredit
on Wednesday said Italy's biggest bank was not interested in
mergers and that it was unclear whether the coronavirus crisis
would drive consolidation in European banking in general.
In an interview with Euromoney carried out over Zoom,
UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier dismissed as "fantasy" recent
media speculation about possible tie-ups involving UniCredit.
"We've said and we've been very clear no M&A at UniCredit,"
he said.
The prospect of mounting loan losses caused by COVID-19 and
a more favourable regulatory stance towards M&A have raised
expectations other deals could follow a takeover bid by Intesa
Sanpaolo's for rival UBI Banca.
Mustier, who has explored potential cross-border tie-ups for
UniCredit in the past, urged caution on the subject, saying
there had to be clear scope for synergies and that the full
impact of the crisis on different banks was still unclear.
"There is a lot of uncertainty on what should be the
provisioning levels of different banks ... I'm not sure COVID-19
will speed up domestic or cross border M&A," he said.
European banks are estimated to face up 400 billion euros
($463 billion) in loan losses in the next three years due to the
coronavirus outbreak.
Andrea Enria, the European Central Bank's chief supervisor,
has said the expected hit to banks' profitability creates room
for M&A.
In a guide published this month and open for consultation
until Oct. 1, the ECB has provided clarifications which are also
seen favouring bank mergers in the euro zone.
But Mustier, who heads the European Banking Federation, said
the regulator's stance towards M&A was neutral.
He said share buybacks were an efficient way to reward
shareholders "with zero execution risk" once a ban on dividend
distribution and share buybacks was lifted and called for the
regulator to provide a medium-term outlook in relation to the
ban.
ECB sources have told Reuters the recommendation not to pay
dividends will be renewed.
