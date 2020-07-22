Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit S.p.A.    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit CEO sceptical that COVID-19 will speed up bank mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - The head of UniCredit on Wednesday said Italy's biggest bank was not interested in mergers and that it was unclear whether the coronavirus crisis would drive consolidation in European banking in general.

In an interview with Euromoney carried out over Zoom, UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier dismissed as "fantasy" recent media speculation about possible tie-ups involving UniCredit.

"We've said and we've been very clear no M&A at UniCredit," he said.

The prospect of mounting loan losses caused by COVID-19 and a more favourable regulatory stance towards M&A have raised expectations other deals could follow a takeover bid by Intesa Sanpaolo's for rival UBI Banca.

Mustier, who has explored potential cross-border tie-ups for UniCredit in the past, urged caution on the subject, saying there had to be clear scope for synergies and that the full impact of the crisis on different banks was still unclear.

"There is a lot of uncertainty on what should be the provisioning levels of different banks ... I'm not sure COVID-19 will speed up domestic or cross border M&A," he said.

European banks are estimated to face up 400 billion euros ($463 billion) in loan losses in the next three years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Andrea Enria, the European Central Bank's chief supervisor, has said the expected hit to banks' profitability creates room for M&A.

In a guide published this month and open for consultation until Oct. 1, the ECB has provided clarifications which are also seen favouring bank mergers in the euro zone.

But Mustier, who heads the European Banking Federation, said the regulator's stance towards M&A was neutral.

He said share buybacks were an efficient way to reward shareholders "with zero execution risk" once a ban on dividend distribution and share buybacks was lifted and called for the regulator to provide a medium-term outlook in relation to the ban.

ECB sources have told Reuters the recommendation not to pay dividends will be renewed. ($1 = 0.8634 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.46% 1.8762 Delayed Quote.-19.74%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. -0.40% 3.718 Delayed Quote.28.19%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.10% 8.973 Delayed Quote.-31.15%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -0.30% 118.66 Delayed Quote.1.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
09:00aUniCredit Sells EUR840 Million Bad-Loan Portfolio
DJ
08:41aUNICREDIT S P A : announces the sale to Banca Ifis and Guber Banca with Barclays..
PU
07/21UniCredit Sells Non-Performing Loans Portfolio to Illimity, Guber Banca, Barc..
DJ
07/21UNICREDIT S P A : announces the sale to illimity and Guber Banca with Barclays B..
PU
07/20Italian bank shares surge as Intesa bid fuels merger expectations
RE
07/16Colacem Obtains EUR 45 Mln Loan Under Italy's Sace Guarantee Scheme
RE
07/15UNICREDIT S P A : wins six awards at Euromoney Awards for Excellence
AQ
07/15UNICREDIT S P A : banks and Foundation support 44 non-profit projects focused on..
AQ
07/08UNICREDIT S P A : among the leading European banks supporting Copenhagen Infrast..
PU
07/06ANTÓNIO HORTA-OSÓRIO : Lloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 516 M 20 296 M 20 296 M
Net income 2020 -1 555 M -1 802 M -1 802 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 19 968 M 22 949 M 23 137 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 83 942
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,70 €
Last Close Price 8,96 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-31.15%22 949
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.69%302 962
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.83%250 831
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.66%211 577
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%196 724
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.32%133 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group