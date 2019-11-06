Log in
UniCredit S.p.A.

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report  
News 
News

UniCredit Looks to Sell Stake in Mediobanca

0
11/06/2019 | 02:42pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

UniCredit SpA said that it would sell about 8.4% of ordinary shares in Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA (MB.MI), the equivalent of all of its holdings, to institutional investors.

UniCredit said the placement will help move along the bookbuilding process, which will start immediately.

The proceeds of the sale will be used to reinvest in the development of UniCredit's client businesses, the company said.

American depositary shares of UniCredit shot up 2.2%, to $6.72, in Wednesday trading. Shares have jumped roughly 19% in the year so far.

The company can change the terms or timing of the placement at any time.

Bank of America Corp.'s Securities (BAC), Morgan Stanley and UniCredit's Corporate and Investment Banking division will act as joint bookrunners of the placement.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.02% 32.81 Delayed Quote.31.49%
MEDIOBANCA -1.06% 10.78 End-of-day quote.47.71%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.41% 48.545 Delayed Quote.22.95%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 1.04% 12.086 End-of-day quote.20.90%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 649 M
EBIT 2019 8 605 M
Net income 2019 5 238 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,96%
P/E ratio 2019 4,84x
P/E ratio 2020 6,87x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 26 876 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 13,95  €
Last Close Price 11,96  €
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.20.90%29 444
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.96%404 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.49%295 219
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.31%292 115
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.67%225 425
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.93%209 611
