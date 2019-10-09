UniCredit S p A : Diversity and Inclusion Matter

In today's global business environment, including financial services, we witness a huge change that brings new challenges in the form of demographics, skills, technology and culture. The customer base is also changing in line with the distribution of wealth, with Millennials rising in number and the Generation Z joining not only as customers but also as employees to the new work environment.

The 2018 McKinsey report 'Delivering through Diversity' underlines the importance of Diversity and Inclusion in leadership roles. Companies with gender, ethnicity and cultural backgrounds within executive teams significantly outperform others and are more likely to improve their profits.

Talent attraction is higher to the companies which value diversity. Combining culturally diverse backgrounds can increase creativity in product development, and therefore, a company's capacity to meet consumer needs.

Diversity alone is not enough. Companies who are successful in creating an inclusive working environment will be the ones to outperform others. Inclusion is about leveraging on our differences and using them to solve problems better, be more innovative and perform more effectively. Creating an inclusive culture unlocks performance, making sure all voices are heard and the companies use the advantage of the 'diversity of thoughts'.

All this is why UniCredit believes in inclusion as a strategic business driver and is committed to creating an inclusive environment for our diversified workforce, where everyone with the capability to excel can do so.