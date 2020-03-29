Log in
UniCredit S.p.A.

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
News 
News

UniCredit S p A : Italy's UniCredit puts 2019 dividend, share buyback on hold after ECB recommendation

03/29/2020 | 05:14pm EDT
A view of the Unicredit headquarters of which many employees are working from home due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan

Italy's biggest bank, UniCredit, said on Sunday it was putting on hold plans to pay dividends on 2019 results and to buy back shares to meet regulatory calls to preserve capital to support the economy against the coronavirus.

The European Central Bank told euro zone banks on Friday to skip dividend payments and share buybacks until the start of October at the earliest and use profits instead to boost capital and their ability to withstand losses and to lend.

UniCredit said it was withdrawing a proposal to shareholders, who are due to meet on April 9, to approve a dividend of 63 euro cents per share and authorise a share buyback for up to 467 million euros ($520 million).

The bank said it reserved the right to submit again to shareholders the same proposals after Oct. 1 depending on the ECB review of its recommendation.

The bank's core capital is set to rise by 0.37 percentage point following the decision not to distribute part of last year's profits as dividends, it said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -3.95% 1.5666 Delayed Quote.-30.55%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -5.34% 7.86 Delayed Quote.-36.23%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 648 M
EBIT 2019 8 498 M
Net income 2019 3 759 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,03%
P/E ratio 2019 4,65x
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 17 478 M
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 14,04  €
Last Close Price 7,86  €
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 78,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-36.23%19 379
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.63%280 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%256 408
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%203 836
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.67%188 455
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 162
