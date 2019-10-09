Log in
UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
UniCredit S p A : Notice

10/09/2019

The recent changes in European banks' operating environment, in particular the ECB's rate cut, are prompting UniCredit to review its pricing structure consistently with market conditions, to preserve the Group lending capacity and to keep offering attractive and competitive products and services to households and entrepreneurs.

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 13:40:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 566 M
EBIT 2019 8 536 M
Net income 2019 5 273 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,89%
P/E ratio 2019 4,08x
P/E ratio 2020 5,93x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 22 606 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 14,03  €
Last Close Price 10,17  €
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.2.75%24 752
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.16%357 490
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.10%267 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.13%257 188
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.78%210 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.61%191 865
