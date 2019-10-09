UniCredit S p A : Notice

The recent changes in European banks' operating environment, in particular the ECB's rate cut, are prompting UniCredit to review its pricing structure consistently with market conditions, to preserve the Group lending capacity and to keep offering attractive and competitive products and services to households and entrepreneurs.
