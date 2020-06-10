UniCredit S p A : Notice to the Noteholders UNICREDIT "500,000,000 NON-CUMULATIVE STEP-UP FIXED/ FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES" (THE "NOTES") ISIN XS0527624059

With reference to the Notes, issued on 21 July 2010, UniCredit S.p.A., in accordance with the relevant Terms and Conditions of the Notes, will exercise its option to early redeem in whole the Notes on 21 July 2020.

The early redemption of the issue will be at par and the interests shall cease to accrue on such redemption date.

Milan, 10 June, 2020

UniCredit S.p.A.

