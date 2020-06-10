Log in
UniCredit S p A : Notice to the Noteholders UNICREDIT "500,000,000 NON-CUMULATIVE STEP-UP FIXED/ FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES" (THE "NOTES") ISIN XS0527624059

06/10/2020 | 02:03am EDT

With reference to the Notes, issued on 21 July 2010, UniCredit S.p.A., in accordance with the relevant Terms and Conditions of the Notes, will exercise its option to early redeem in whole the Notes on 21 July 2020.

The early redemption of the issue will be at par and the interests shall cease to accrue on such redemption date.

Milan, 10 June, 2020

UniCredit S.p.A.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

e mail: investorRelations@unicredit.eu

Media Relations

e mail; mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 06:02:00 UTC
