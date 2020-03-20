UniCredit S p A : Procedure for submitting proposals by shareholders to the shareholders' meeting of 9 April 2020

Having considered the provision referred to in Article 126-bis, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (Consolidated Law on Financial Intermediation - TUF) according to which 'Any person who has the right to vote can individually submit resolution proposals at the shareholders' meeting', with respect to which Law Decree no. 18/2020 ('Cura Italia') has not provided for specific derogating provisions, as regards the Shareholders' Meeting convened for April 9th ,2020, UniCredit specifies below how shareholders can exercise this right.

In this regard, UniCredit announces that:

shareholders who are entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting may submit any proposals on the items on the agenda to be submitted to the latter, by sending them by post to the Company's registered office (expressly stating: 'For the attention of the Group Corporate Affairs Department') or by email to corporate.law@pec.unicredit.eu;

to enable the Company to make these proposals public and to integrate the proxy forms with the related voting instructions, proposals must be received by UniCredit by 5:00 p.m. on April 4th, 2020.

The entitlement to submit proposals has to be certified by means of the communication pursuant to Article 83-sexies of the TUF made by the intermediary for the purpose of attending and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting.

Milan, 20 March 2020