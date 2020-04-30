Log in
UNICREDIT S.P.A.

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
UniCredit S p A : Resignation of Substitute Statutory Auditor

04/30/2020 | 02:13am EDT

UniCredit S.p.A. (the 'Company') announces that, with notice received on 28 April 2020, Mr. Roberto Franchini, has resigned, with immediate effect, from the position of Substitute Statutory Auditor held in the Company, for professional reasons.

A new Substitute Statutory Auditor, to replace Mr. Roberto Franchini, will be appointed, in accordance with the law and the By-laws, at the next Shareholders' Meeting.

Milan, 30 April 2020

Media Relations:

e-mail: MediaRelations@unicredit.eu

Investor Relations:

e-mail: InvestorRelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 06:12:10 UTC
