UniCredit S.p.A.

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
UniCredit S p A : Sells Nonperforming Credit Portfolio

11/18/2019

By Giulia Petroni

UniCredit SpA said Monday that it has sold a nonperforming credit portfolio to APS Holding (054620.KQ) and Balbec Capital LP through its subsidiary UniCredit Bulbank.

The Italian bank said the portfolio, which is composed of Bulgarian secured and unsecured nonperforming loans, has a legal claim value of approximately 50 million euros ($55.2 million). The sale is part of the group's strategy to reduce non-performing exposure, UniCredit said, and is expected to impact the bank's fourth-quarter results.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

APS HOLDINGS CORP End-of-day quote.
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.53% 12.44 End-of-day quote.25.73%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 657 M
EBIT 2019 8 491 M
Net income 2019 5 306 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 5,04x
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 27 663 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 14,22  €
Last Close Price 12,44  €
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.25.73%30 560
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.69%406 208
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.64%296 209
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.72%284 971
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.57%200 554
