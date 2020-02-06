Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit S.p.A.    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/06 05:42:42 am
13.504 EUR   +5.24%
05:30aUNICREDIT S P A : Strengthened Capital in Better-Than-Expected 4Q -- Earnings Review
DJ
04:59aUNICREDIT S P A : Shares Jump on 4Q Results
DJ
04:50aUNICREDIT S P A : swings to loss under cost of bad loans
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit S p A : Strengthened Capital in Better-Than-Expected 4Q -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:30am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) reported better-than-expected results four the fourth quarter on Thursday. Here is what you need to know:

NET LOSS: The Italian bank posted a loss of 835 million euros ($920 million) for the period, better than the EUR1.10 billion loss analysts had forecast, according to a consensus provided by the bank.

REVENUE: The top line also beat expectations. Revenue rose 3.4% to EUR4.85 billion, boosted by fees-and-trading income, surpassing expectations of EUR4.66 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS: The bank said it would pay a dividend of EUR0.63 a share for 2019 and proposed a share buyback of EUR467 million. The payout ratio could increase to 50% of underlying earnings starting this year and extraordinary capital distribution in 2021 and/or 2022 will also be considered. The plan presented in December guided for capital distribution of 40% through 2022.

-CAPITAL: UniCredit significantly strengthened its capital position in the quarter. The core tier 1 ratio--a key measure of capital strength--rose to 13.09% at the end of December, including the buyback, from 12.60% in September.

-ONE-OFFS: The results for the quarter were hit by a number of one-offs, including restructuring costs in Germany and Austria, costs related to the sale of a stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi, and provisions for bad loans.

-REVENUE STREAMS: Fees rose 5.1% while trading income more than doubled. This offset a 7.3% fall in net interest income--the difference between what lenders earn from loans and pay for deposits--a key profit driver for retail banks.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
05:30aUNICREDIT S P A : Strengthened Capital in Better-Than-Expected 4Q -- Earnings Re..
DJ
04:59aUNICREDIT S P A : Shares Jump on 4Q Results
DJ
04:50aUNICREDIT S P A : swings to loss under cost of bad loans
AQ
04:25aStocks gain as China cuts tariffs, investors look beyond virus
RE
04:21aStocks gain as China cuts tariffs, investors look beyond virus
RE
04:18aStocks gain as China cuts tariffs, investors look beyond virus
RE
04:15aEUROPE : European shares at record high on China tariff cut plans, robust bank r..
RE
03:37aItaly's UniCredit promises to boost investor returns after beating forecasts
RE
03:02aUNICREDIT : Board of Directors' Resolutions
PU
03:02aUNICREDIT : a pan-European Winner. 4Q19 and FY19 Group Results
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 638 M
EBIT 2019 8 487 M
Net income 2019 3 913 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 7,32x
P/E ratio 2020 8,54x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 28 534 M
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 14,89  €
Last Close Price 12,83  €
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-1.44%30 375
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.95%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.20%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.75%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group