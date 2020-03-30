UniCredit S p A : Withdraws Dividend, Buyback-Program Proposals

By Olivia Bugault

UniCredit SpA said Sunday that it has withdrawn its 2019 dividend proposal as recommended by the European Central Bank, while also postponing its share-buyback program.

The Italian bank had previously announced a dividend of 0.63 euros a share ($0.70) from profit reserves and the launch of a share buyback of up to EUR467 million.

The decision to postpone both resolutions planned for the annual general meeting on April 9 "was taken following the ECB's recommendation on March 27 to not pay dividends until at least October 2020," it said. As a consequence of the ECB recommendation, Unicredit has also canceled its share buyback, it added.

Unicredit said it is offering to shareholders of the territorial foundations--that are also shareholders of the bank--interest-free loans up to the amount of dividends.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com