Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit S.p.A.    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit S p A : Withdraws Dividend, Buyback-Program Proposals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:23am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

UniCredit SpA said Sunday that it has withdrawn its 2019 dividend proposal as recommended by the European Central Bank, while also postponing its share-buyback program.

The Italian bank had previously announced a dividend of 0.63 euros a share ($0.70) from profit reserves and the launch of a share buyback of up to EUR467 million.

The decision to postpone both resolutions planned for the annual general meeting on April 9 "was taken following the ECB's recommendation on March 27 to not pay dividends until at least October 2020," it said. As a consequence of the ECB recommendation, Unicredit has also canceled its share buyback, it added.

Unicredit said it is offering to shareholders of the territorial foundations--that are also shareholders of the bank--interest-free loans up to the amount of dividends.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
01:23aUNICREDIT S P A : Withdraws Dividend, Buyback-Program Proposals
DJ
03/29UNICREDIT S P A : Italy's UniCredit puts 2019 dividend, share buyback on hold af..
RE
03/29UNICREDIT S P A : to offer its shareholder Foundations dedicated interest free l..
PU
03/27ECB tells euro zone banks to skip payouts as virus hits economy
RE
03/26UNICREDIT S P A : SACE SIMEST and UniCredit join forces to support Italian busin..
PU
03/26UNICREDIT : Moody's affirmed UniCredit SpA's ratings and outlook
AQ
03/24Banks, regulators move to protect customers from wave of coronavirus scams in..
RE
03/24UNICREDIT : Fitch affirmed UniCredit SpA's ratings and outlook
PU
03/23Italian banks ready new measures as economy stops, but debt goes on
RE
03/23UniCredit buys 32.5% of Italy's Esselunga real estate unit - sources
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 648 M
EBIT 2019 8 498 M
Net income 2019 3 759 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,03%
P/E ratio 2019 4,65x
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 17 478 M
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 14,04  €
Last Close Price 7,86  €
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 78,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-36.23%19 379
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.63%280 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%256 408
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%203 836
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.67%188 455
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group