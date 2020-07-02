Log in
UniCredit S.p.A.

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
UniCredit S p A : announces the sale to Banca Ifis of an Italian Individual unsecured non performing credit portfolio

07/02/2020 | 02:44am EDT

UniCredit has reached an agreement with Banca Ifis ('IFIS') in relation to the disposal on a non-recourse basis (pro-soluto) of a non performing unsecured Individual credit portfolio, in Italy.

The portfolio consists entirely of Italian unsecured Individual credits, including Salary Backed Loans (CQS) with a claim value of approximately €155 million. The economic impact will be reflected in the second quarter 2020 financial statements.

UniCredit and Banca Ifis have also reached an agreement for the disposal of up to €180 million of Italian unsecured consumer loans, originated from first quarter 2020 to the end of the year of which 30 mln already disposed in June.

The agreement is part of UniCredit's on-going strategy to reduce non performing exposures.

Milan, 2 July, 2020

Enquiries

Investor Relations

e mail: investorrelations@unicredit.eu

Media Relations

e mail: mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 06:43:05 UTC
