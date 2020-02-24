Log in
UniCredit S p A : statement

02/24/2020

As a principle, UniCredit normally never comments on rumours and speculations. However further to recent widespread media coverage regarding the position of UniCredit's CEO, the Group would like to state that Jean Pierre Mustier confirms he will remain with the bank.

UniCredit would also like to remind everyone that it has just launched a new strategic plan, Team 23, and that the whole management team, including Jean Pierre Mustier, is fully focused on its successful execution.

Milan, February 24, 2020

Enquiries:

Media Relations:

Tel. +39 02 88623569;

e-mail: MediaRelations@unicredit.eu

Investor Relations:

Tel: +39 02 88621028;

e-mail: InvestorRelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:43:09 UTC
