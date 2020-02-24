UniCredit S p A : statement

As a principle, UniCredit normally never comments on rumours and speculations. However further to recent widespread media coverage regarding the position of UniCredit's CEO, the Group would like to state that Jean Pierre Mustier confirms he will remain with the bank.

UniCredit would also like to remind everyone that it has just launched a new strategic plan, Team 23, and that the whole management team, including Jean Pierre Mustier, is fully focused on its successful execution.

