Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit S.p.A.    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit S p A : sticks to profit goals after better than expected quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 04:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank CEO Jean Pierre Mustier poses during a shareholders meeting in Rome

Italy's UniCredit posted higher than expected second-quarter results and stuck to its profit goals, saying commercial activity was recovering but it would keep writing down loans to anticipate the hit from the COVID-19 crisis.

Robust trading gains and cost cuts helped UniCredit top market expectations with a second-quarter profit of 420 million euros (379.84 million pounds), down 77% from a year earlier but above a 347 million euro forecast in a consensus provided by the bank.

Shares in UniCredit rose 0.7% in early trade, outperforming a slightly lower Italian banking index <.FTIT8300>.

The bank booked 937 million euros in loan writedowns in the quarter, further increasing "overlay" provisions on performing loans that could turn sour after the end of debt holidays in an economy ravaged by the pandemic.

CEO Jean Pierre Mustier told a media call the bank would continue to book overlay provisions in the second half to maintain its cautious approach to virus-related losses.

He said this would lead to an underlying net profit, which strips out one-off items, in line with the first half, when it totalled 368 million euros, despite improving revenue trends.

UniCredit, which has 10% of its loan book exposed to sectors worst hit by the virus crisis such as such airlines, shipping and tourism, wrote down loans for 1.3 billion euros in the first quarter after slashing its macroeconomic projections due to COVID-19.

That and other one-off charges led to a quarterly net loss of 2.7 billion euros in the period, the biggest in three years.

CAPITAL BUFFERS

UniCredit confirmed a 2021 goal for an underlying profit of between 3.0 billion euros and 3.5 billion, after reducing that target earlier this year by up to a quarter to take into account of the COVID-19 fallout.

Contagion hit just as UniCredit was reaping the fruits of a years-long restructuring.

Regulatory demands that banks preserve capital buffers in the pandemic have thrown a spanner in the wheels of Mustier's plan to boost returns for investors through dividends and buybacks.

UniCredit plans to resume its policy from 2021 to pay out 50% of underlying net profit to investors.

It said that, depending on market conditions, it may review the current split between paying 30% of profit as cash dividends and using 20% for buybacks.

Core capital strengthened in the quarter to 13.85% of assets, up from 13.44% at the end of March.

Revenue totalled 4.2 billion euros, a touch ahead of expectations, helped by a strong rebound in the bank's commercial operations after lockdowns to contain contagion eased in the markets where UniCredit operates.

"Results showed resilient core revenues and better than expected loan-loss provisions," Citi analysts said in a note. "Capital was stronger than expected and this should provide support for ... capital return when allowed by the regulator."

By Valentina Za

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
04:19aUNICREDIT S P A : Beats 2Q Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
04:10aUNICREDIT S P A : sticks to profit goals after better than expected quarter
RE
02:00aUNICREDIT S P A : CEO says H2 underlying net income to broadly match H1
RE
01:41aUNICREDIT S P A : sticks to profit goals after better than expected quarter
RE
01:38aUNICREDIT S P A : 2Q Profits Surpass Expectations
DJ
01:27aUNICREDIT S P A : sticks to 2021 profit goal after better-than-expected Q2
RE
08/05UNICREDIT S P A : continues to support its suppliers with faster payments
AQ
08/04UNICREDIT S P A : eroga il primo finanziamento leasing in Italia con Garanzia Sa..
PU
07/30Intesa's UBI deal sounds wake-up call for Italy's banks
RE
07/30UNICREDIT S P A : SUEZ announces successful signing of innovative 100 million s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 462 M 20 750 M 20 750 M
Net income 2020 -1 631 M -1 938 M -1 938 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
Yield 2020 1,69%
Capitalization 17 997 M 21 419 M 21 385 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 83 942
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,60 €
Last Close Price 8,08 €
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-37.95%21 419
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.27%291 198
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.83%247 223
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.91%216 689
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%189 452
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-3.41%130 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group