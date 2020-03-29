Log in
UniCredit S.p.A.

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
UniCredit S p A : to offer its shareholder Foundations dedicated interest free loans up to the amount of dividends

03/29/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

As announced, in line with the ECB´s recommendation, UniCredit's Board of Directors has withdrawn the proposed AGM resolutions on the distribution of a 2019 dividend and authorisation of a share buyback.

In order to support and ensure the territorial Foundations, that are shareholders of UniCredit, can continue to carry out their vital work, the Group decided to offer them interest free loans up to the amount of dividends.

Jean Pierre Mustier, CEO of UniCredit said: 'In this unprecedented situation it is more important than ever to support our shareholder banking Foundations and help them ensure continuity of their extraordinary commitment to communities and territories. This is why we decided to offer interest free loans to our Foundations, who are at the origin of the Group'.

Milan, March 29, 2020

Enquiries

Media Relations

Tel +39 02 88623569

e mail: mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Investor Relations

Tel +39 02 88621028

e mail: investorRelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 20:32:05 UTC
