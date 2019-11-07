Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit S.p.A.    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/07 05:09:52 am
12.695 EUR   +5.04%
04:48aUniCredit Shares Climb After 3Q Beat
DJ
04:22aEUROPE : Trade optimism, rosy earnings send European shares to four-year peak
RE
01:33aUNICREDIT S P A : 3Q Net Profit Rose Above Expectations
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit Shares Climb After 3Q Beat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 04:48am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

UniCredit SpA shares trade higher Thursday after the bank posted better-than-expected third-quarter results ahead of its new strategic plan.

The improved earnings were anticipated, as they come against a previous-year quarter that was hit by an impairment related to the lender's stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi and provisions. However, net profit grew more than analysts had forecast.

UniCredit shares traded 4.3% higher at 0922 GMT.

The results cap a busy week for Italy's largest bank, which has sold its entire stake in Mediobanca and made further progress on asset quality.

Net profit for the period was 1.10 billion euros ($1.22 billion) compared with a profit of EUR29 million a year earlier, the bank said Thursday. On an adjusted basis, which excludes one-offs, net profit rose almost 26% on year.

Revenue rose 1.7% to EUR4.70 billion, benefiting from higher fees and trading income, which offset a 5% decline in net interest income.

Analysts had expected a net profit of EUR1.03 billion on revenue of EUR4.58 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

"This is another strong quarter from UniCredit," Jefferies said.

Capital was above expectations, the P&L showed solid core trends and the bank sped up the reduction of nonperforming loans, it said. UniCredit reported lower operating costs and a 19% decline in provisions for bad loans.

This was the bank's best quarter in a decade, Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier said.

"We have already met or will exceed our key targets by the end of this year," he said.

The strong performance comes as the lender gears up for a new plan, dubbed "Team 23", that it will present in December.

Under the current strategy, it cut costs, disposed of bad loans worth billions of euros and sold assets, including Polish lender Bank Pekao SA and asset manager Pioneer. The bank also raised EUR13 billion of fresh capital. More recently, it sold its stake in online lender FinecoBank SpA, and, this week, it sold its stake in Mediobanca for EUR785 million.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.A. -1.98% 106.4 End-of-day quote.-2.43%
FINECOBANK SPA 0.46% 10.85 End-of-day quote.23.60%
MEDIOBANCA -1.06% 10.78 End-of-day quote.46.15%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 1.04% 12.086 End-of-day quote.22.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
04:48aUniCredit Shares Climb After 3Q Beat
DJ
04:22aEUROPE : Trade optimism, rosy earnings send European shares to four-year peak
RE
01:33aUNICREDIT S P A : 3Q Net Profit Rose Above Expectations
DJ
01:22aUniCredit Gross Proceeds From Mediobanca Stake Sale EUR785 Million
DJ
01:22aUNICREDIT S P A : kicks off sale of stake in Mediobanca
AQ
01:15aUNICREDIT : a pan-European winner. 3Q19 and 9M19 Group Results
PU
11/06UNICREDIT S P A : successfully completes the sale of its total stake in Medioban..
PU
11/06UniCredit Looks to Sell Stake in Mediobanca
DJ
11/06UNICREDIT S P A : launches accelerated bookbuilding of its total stake in Mediob..
PU
11/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Investors Track Trade Negotiations
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 649 M
EBIT 2019 8 605 M
Net income 2019 5 238 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,91%
P/E ratio 2019 4,89x
P/E ratio 2020 6,94x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 26 876 M
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 13,95  €
Last Close Price 12,09  €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.22.15%29 756
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.20%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.13%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group