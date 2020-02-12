Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit S.p.A.    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/12 07:37:46 am
14.351 EUR   +1.25%
07:14aUNICREDIT WEALTH MANAGEMENT : an award-winning year end
PU
02/11Italy's Fineco plans to open commercial branch in Britain
RE
02/10UNICREDIT S P A : confirms 6,000 Italy job cuts as union talks begin
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit Wealth Management: an award-winning year end

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:14am EST
In the last quarter of 2019, UniCredit Wealth Management received seven awards: three in Italy, two in Germany and two in Austria.

In the last quarter of 2019, UniCredit Wealth Management received seven awards in its core countries.

In Italy, UniCredit won the Blue Financial Communication's Private Banking award as Italian bank of the year within the 'Big' category for the management of wealthy assets. The bank distinguished itself for its highly differentiated and integrated Wealth Management advisory services, thanks to the high level of synergy between the Group's different divisions.

Furthermore, the UniCredit Wealth Management company in Italy - Cordusio SIM - received the 'Best Wealth Managers 2020' Quality Seal awarded by the German Institute Quality and Finance (an independent body specialised in the comparison of financial products and services) in cooperation with the Institut für Vermögensaufbau (Institute for Asset Growth) in Munich.

In addition, Roberta Rudelli, Head of UniCredit Wealth Management Fund Selection, was ranked among the top ten 2019 fund selectors in Italy by Funds People.

In Germany, HypoVereinsbank received multiple awards from the Handelsblatt Elite Report - one of the largest bank tests in the German-speaking market - for its Wealth Management and Private banking services and solutions. It was granted the top rating 'summa cum laude' for its 'Vermögensverwaltung' (portfolio management solutions) for the seventh time in a row and the 'Excellent' award for its Family Office services in Wealth Management.

In Austria,Schoellerbank was selected by the Handelsblatt Elite Report as the best Austrian private banking and 'Vermögensverwaltung' (portfolio management solutions) provider for the eighth time in a row, once again reaching the top rating 'summa cum laude' for its high level of internal intelligence, its sophisticated research and its mindful customer orientation. Schoellerbank is also the only Austrian bank in the top ten of the Elite Report. In addition, Schoellerbank recently received - for the fifth time in a row - the award as 'Best Private Bank in Austria' from the magazine Global Finance, for successfully managing to tackle the financial industry's current challenges through creative solutions, modern products and innovative service.

Commenting these achievements, Marco Bizzozero, CEO of Group Wealth Management, said: 'I am extremely proud of these results, accomplished thanks to a very talented team of people. These awards confirm once again that we are on the right track in achieving our ambition to be a new wealth management leader in Europe. I am confident that together as One Bank, One UniCredit - by leveraging on collaboration and synergies with commercial banking and investment banking - we will succeed and deliver the best value proposition to our clients'.

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 12:13:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
07:14aUNICREDIT WEALTH MANAGEMENT : an award-winning year end
PU
02/11Italy's Fineco plans to open commercial branch in Britain
RE
02/10UNICREDIT S P A : confirms 6,000 Italy job cuts as union talks begin
RE
02/06EUROPE : European shares at record high on China tariff cut plans, robust bank r..
RE
02/06UniCredit 4Q Beat Expectations Despite Swing to Loss on One-Offs
DJ
02/06Italy's UniCredit to boost investor returns as it beats forecasts
RE
02/06UNICREDIT S P A : Strengthened Capital in Better-Than-Expected 4Q -- Earnings Re..
DJ
02/06UNICREDIT S P A : Shares Jump on 4Q Results
DJ
02/06UNICREDIT S P A : swings to loss under cost of bad loans
AQ
02/06UNICREDIT : Board of Directors' Resolutions
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 18 382 M
EBIT 2020 8 389 M
Net income 2020 2 824 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,59%
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 7,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,71x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,69x
Capitalization 31 519 M
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,65  €
Last Close Price 14,17  €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.8.86%34 417
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.19%432 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.28%307 233
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.83%273 146
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.60%208 272
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.80%198 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group