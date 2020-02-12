UniCredit Wealth Management: an award-winning year end

In the last quarter of 2019, UniCredit Wealth Management received seven awards in its core countries.

In Italy, UniCredit won the Blue Financial Communication's Private Banking award as Italian bank of the year within the 'Big' category for the management of wealthy assets. The bank distinguished itself for its highly differentiated and integrated Wealth Management advisory services, thanks to the high level of synergy between the Group's different divisions.

Furthermore, the UniCredit Wealth Management company in Italy - Cordusio SIM - received the 'Best Wealth Managers 2020' Quality Seal awarded by the German Institute Quality and Finance (an independent body specialised in the comparison of financial products and services) in cooperation with the Institut für Vermögensaufbau (Institute for Asset Growth) in Munich.

In addition, Roberta Rudelli, Head of UniCredit Wealth Management Fund Selection, was ranked among the top ten 2019 fund selectors in Italy by Funds People.

In Germany, HypoVereinsbank received multiple awards from the Handelsblatt Elite Report - one of the largest bank tests in the German-speaking market - for its Wealth Management and Private banking services and solutions. It was granted the top rating 'summa cum laude' for its 'Vermögensverwaltung' (portfolio management solutions) for the seventh time in a row and the 'Excellent' award for its Family Office services in Wealth Management.

In Austria,Schoellerbank was selected by the Handelsblatt Elite Report as the best Austrian private banking and 'Vermögensverwaltung' (portfolio management solutions) provider for the eighth time in a row, once again reaching the top rating 'summa cum laude' for its high level of internal intelligence, its sophisticated research and its mindful customer orientation. Schoellerbank is also the only Austrian bank in the top ten of the Elite Report. In addition, Schoellerbank recently received - for the fifth time in a row - the award as 'Best Private Bank in Austria' from the magazine Global Finance, for successfully managing to tackle the financial industry's current challenges through creative solutions, modern products and innovative service.

Commenting these achievements, Marco Bizzozero, CEO of Group Wealth Management, said: 'I am extremely proud of these results, accomplished thanks to a very talented team of people. These awards confirm once again that we are on the right track in achieving our ambition to be a new wealth management leader in Europe. I am confident that together as One Bank, One UniCredit - by leveraging on collaboration and synergies with commercial banking and investment banking - we will succeed and deliver the best value proposition to our clients'.