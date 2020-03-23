Log in
UniCredit S.p.A.

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
03/23 11:23:23 am
7.512 EUR   -5.32%
11:05aUniCredit buys 32.5% of Italy's Esselunga real estate unit - sources
RE
11:05aUNICREDIT S P A : for Italy
AQ
10:17aUNICREDIT S P A : Italy's top bank unveils new lending measures as firms battle cash crunch
RE
UniCredit buys 32.5% of Italy's Esselunga real estate unit - sources

03/23/2020 | 11:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man pushes shopping carts outside Esselunga supermarket in Pioltello near Milan

Italy's biggest lender UniCredit has invested 435 million euros (401 million pounds) to buy a 32.5% stake in the company that owns the real estate assets of supermarket chain Esselunga, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The deal, which comes at a time when mergers and acquisitions have been put on hold during the coronavirus emergency that has railed markets and dried up funding, values the supermarket chain at 6.1 billion euros.

The majority owners of Esselunga's parent company will use proceeds from the UniCredit deal and a bank loan worth more than 1.3 billion euros to fund the acquisition of the shares they do not already own.

The second wife of Esselunga's late founder Bernardo Caprotti and their daughter Marina own 70% of Esselunga's parent company Supermarkets Italiani.

Caprotti's two children from his first marriage, Giuseppe and Violetta, own the remaining 30%.

Marina Caprotti and her mother have exercised pre-emption rights over the 30% stake whose value has been set at 1.8 billion euros after an arbitration process.

Esselunga said on Saturday that following the minority buyout it would merge with its parent company Supermarkets Italiani, taking on its debt. ($1 = 0.9270 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti and Ed Osmond)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 648 M
EBIT 2019 8 498 M
Net income 2019 3 759 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,96%
P/E ratio 2019 4,70x
P/E ratio 2020 8,92x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 17 643 M
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,20  €
Last Close Price 7,93  €
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 91,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-39.06%18 881
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-40.10%256 677
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.42%250 561
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.66%197 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-44.15%171 616
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.05%135 339
