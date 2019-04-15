Log in
Exclusive: UniCredit to pay over $1 billion to settle U.S. sanctions probes - source

04/15/2019 | 01:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena

(Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest lender, will pay over $1 billion (£763 million) to U.S. authorities to settle probes of violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran and other countries, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The settlement will be with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, the Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Department of Financial Services.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld)

By Karen Freifeld

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 19 666 M
EBIT 2019 8 964 M
Net income 2019 4 322 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 6,38
P/E ratio 2020 6,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 27 694 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA25.33%30 028
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.92%345 021
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.32%295 129
BANK OF AMERICA22.44%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%236 781
WELLS FARGO0.89%216 833
