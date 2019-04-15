Exclusive: UniCredit to pay over $1 billion to settle U.S. sanctions probes - source
0
04/15/2019 | 01:02pm EDT
(Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest lender, will pay over $1 billion (£763 million) to U.S. authorities to settle probes of violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran and other countries, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The settlement will be with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, the Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Department of Financial Services.