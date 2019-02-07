Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/07 05:55:08 am
10.629 EUR   +2.87%
05:07aUNICREDIT : 4Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:04aUNICREDIT : Press release - UniCredit
AQ
05:00aEUROPE : European shares ease as Publicis, GEA and TUI earnings weigh
RE
UniCredit : 4Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

02/07/2019 | 05:07am EST

By Pietro Lombardi


UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year on Thursday. Here's what you need to know: 




  NET PROFIT: Net profit for the period was 1.73 billion euros ($1.97 billion) compared with EUR801 million a year earlier. The bank reported a EUR887 million extraordinary positive tax effect in the quarter. Even excluding the one-time, non-cash tax effects related to the adoption of the IFRS 9 accounting standards, the lender's net profit stood at EUR840 million, exceeding expectations for net profit of EUR719 million, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank. 




  REVENUE: Revenue fell 1% on year to EUR4.86 billion. This compares with expectations of EUR4.87 billion, according to the consensus. 




  WHAT WE WATCHED: 




  -REVENUE STREAMS: Net interest income rose 4.9% on year in the fourth quarter while net fees and commissions declined 1.4% 




  -CAPITAL: The Italian bank's fully-loaded CET 1 ratio stood at 12.07% in the fourth quarter. 




  Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com
