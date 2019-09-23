UniCredit : Appoints Cesare Bisoni as Chairman

By Pietro Lombardi



UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) has appointed Cesare Bisoni as chairman through the end of the board's mandate in April 2021, the bank said late Friday.

Mr. Bisoni was deputy chairman at the Italian bank and had temporarily assumed the role of chairman after the sudden death of Chairman Fabrizio Saccomanni in August.

"I will serve out my current mandate but am not planning to be part of the board in the next term," Mr. Bisoni said, adding that it will help design a succession plan to "guarantee a smooth handover for the next board mandate."

The bank also said that Non-Executive Director Martha Boeckenfeld resigned last week from her position as an independent member of the board. A process to find two non-executive directors to replace Ms. Boeckenfeld and Mr. Saccomanni has been launched, it said.

