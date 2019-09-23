Log in
UNICREDIT SPA

(UCG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/23 02:25:17 am
11.085 EUR   -0.76%
01:51aUNICREDIT : Appoints Cesare Bisoni as Chairman
DJ
01:07aUNICREDIT : Cesare Bisoni appointed as Chairman
AQ
09/20UNICREDIT : Cesare Bisoni appointed as Chairman
PU
UniCredit : Appoints Cesare Bisoni as Chairman

09/23/2019 | 01:51am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) has appointed Cesare Bisoni as chairman through the end of the board's mandate in April 2021, the bank said late Friday.

Mr. Bisoni was deputy chairman at the Italian bank and had temporarily assumed the role of chairman after the sudden death of Chairman Fabrizio Saccomanni in August.

"I will serve out my current mandate but am not planning to be part of the board in the next term," Mr. Bisoni said, adding that it will help design a succession plan to "guarantee a smooth handover for the next board mandate."

The bank also said that Non-Executive Director Martha Boeckenfeld resigned last week from her position as an independent member of the board. A process to find two non-executive directors to replace Ms. Boeckenfeld and Mr. Saccomanni has been launched, it said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 567 M
EBIT 2019 8 536 M
Net income 2019 5 272 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,33%
P/E ratio 2019 4,48x
P/E ratio 2020 6,52x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 24 839 M
Chart UNICREDIT SPA
Duration : Period :
UniCredit SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 14,03  €
Last Close Price 11,17  €
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA12.90%27 328
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY21.80%380 125
BANK OF AMERICA20.09%275 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%268 706
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.53%214 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 674
