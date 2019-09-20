Log in
UniCredit: Cesare Bisoni appointed as Chairman

09/20/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

UniCredit today announced the appointment of Mr. Cesare Bisoni as chairman, until the end of the board's current mandate in April 2021.

Mr. Cesare Bisoni states 'I thank the board of directors for their trust, particularly at this difficult time, following the passing away of Fabrizio Saccomanni. I am honored to have been named chairman and will endeavor to continue our work to further strengthen this great Group. I will serve out my current mandate but am not planning to be part of the board in the next term. During the course of 2020, I will work with the Corporate Governance, Nomination and Sustainability Committee, and the board of directors, on our succession plan to guarantee a smooth handover for the next board mandate.'

UniCredit also announces that on September 18, 2019 Non-Executive Director Ms. Martha Böckenfeld resigned from the post of independent member of the Board of Directors of UniCredit S.p.A. with immediate effect.

Ms. Böckenfeld declared she is going to take up an executive role which is incompatible with her role in UniCredit S.p.A..

Moreover, the Board of Directors of UniCredit S.p.A. today decided to launch the 'Process for selecting candidates' (approved by the Board on July 6, 2017 and published on the Company's website) to coopt two Non-Executive Directors in place of Ms. Martha Böckenfeld and Mr. Fabrizio Saccomanni. The selection process will be finalised by coopting the two selected candidates in time for the confirmation of appointment at the General Meeting of Shareholders in April 2020.

The Chairman Cesare Bisoni, the CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, all Directors and Statutory Auditors express their sincere thanks to Ms. Böckenfeld for her contribution to the Group.

Contacts:

Media Relations Tel. +39 02 88623569; e-mail: MediaRelations@unicredit.eu

Investor Relations Tel. + 39 02 88621028; e-mail: InvestorRelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 18:01:02 UTC
