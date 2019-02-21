Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit SpA    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT SPA

(UCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/21 07:38:08 am
11.14 EUR   -2.54%
07:15aUNICREDIT : Expands Social-Impact Banking Project
DJ
02/20UNICREDIT : sells stake in SwanCap Partners to funds advised by Ardian
AQ
02/15UNICREDIT BANK AG : Stabilisation Notice
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit : Expands Social-Impact Banking Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 07:15am EST

By Dieter Holger

UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) said Thursday that it will expand its social-impact banking project beyond Italy this year to Central and Eastern Europe.

As part of the SIB project, the bank offers loans and support to initiatives and organizations that banks generally don't lend to, UniCredit said.

"SIB allows UniCredit to share its financial and business know-how through educational initiatives dedicated to micro-entrepreneurs, social enterprises and vulnerable or disadvantaged groups, including young people, the elderly and others at risk of social exclusion," it said.

The Italian bank said it has already approved 72.9 million euros ($82.7 million) through the project in Italy, including 31 impact financing loans totaling EUR32.6 million and 2,050 micro-financing loans of EUR40.3 million.

The project has disbursed EUR47.8 million in Italy to date, the bank said.

"Our Social Impact Banking initiative has achieved great results so far in Italy and we are now extending it to other markets with the same core purpose of looking beyond economic returns in our investments to achieve a tangible positive impact on society," said Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier.

The bank will also sell part of its art collection to generate EUR50 million, primarily for the project, though some pieces will be donated to local museums, UniCredit said.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNICREDIT SPA -1.73% 11.2 Delayed Quote.16.15%
UNICREDIT SPA 0.12% 11.43 End-of-day quote.17.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNICREDIT SPA
07:15aUNICREDIT : Expands Social-Impact Banking Project
DJ
02/20UNICREDIT : sells stake in SwanCap Partners to funds advised by Ardian
AQ
02/15UNICREDIT BANK AG : Stabilisation Notice
AQ
02/14UNICREDIT : well above the specific capital requirements set by ECB
AQ
02/12U.S.-China Trade Hopes Give Stocks a Lift
DJ
02/12U.S.-China Trade Hopes Give Stocks a Lift
DJ
02/11UNICREDIT : well above the specific capital requirements set by ECB
AQ
02/11Is It Calm or Complacency in Italian Markets?
DJ
02/08German banks manoeuvre in Washington to temper Russia sanction risk
RE
02/08UNICREDIT : Tax gain helps Unicredit to 1.7bn profit
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 19 709 M
EBIT 2019 8 903 M
Net income 2019 4 290 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,88%
P/E ratio 2019 5,85
P/E ratio 2020 5,53
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 25 491 M
Chart UNICREDIT SPA
Duration : Period :
UniCredit SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,3 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA17.02%28 883
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.27%351 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%290 157
BANK OF AMERICA18.22%284 374
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%238 156
WELLS FARGO8.09%234 468
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.