UniCredit: Fitch affirmed UniCredit SpA's ratings - Outlook aligned with Italy's sovereign

The Rating Agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ('IDR'), 'F2' Short-Term Rating and 'bbb' Viability (i.e. standalone). The issue ratings (including Additional Tier 1) have been affirmed as well.

It has revised UniCredit SpA's outlook to Negative (from Stable) following the recent revision of Italy's outlook to Negative.

For further details please see Fitch Ratings' corresponding press release on the rating agency website www.fitchratings.com .

Milan, 5th September 2018

Enquiries:

Media Relations: Tel. +39 02 88623569; e-mail: MediaRelations@unicredit.eu

Investor Relations: Tel: +39 02 88621034; e-mail: InvestorRelations@unicredit.eu