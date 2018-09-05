Log in
UniCredit: Fitch affirmed UniCredit SpA's ratings - Outlook aligned with Italy's sovereign

09/05/2018

The Rating Agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ('IDR'), 'F2' Short-Term Rating and 'bbb' Viability (i.e. standalone). The issue ratings (including Additional Tier 1) have been affirmed as well.

It has revised UniCredit SpA's outlook to Negative (from Stable) following the recent revision of Italy's outlook to Negative.

For further details please see Fitch Ratings' corresponding press release on the rating agency website www.fitchratings.com.

Milan, 5th September 2018

Enquiries:

Media Relations: Tel. +39 02 88623569; e-mail: MediaRelations@unicredit.eu

Investor Relations: Tel: +39 02 88621034; e-mail: InvestorRelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 17:06:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 804 M
EBIT 2018 8 339 M
Net income 2018 3 847 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 7,82
P/E ratio 2019 6,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 28 992 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,8 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Francesco Giordano Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA-16.54%33 602
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.68%387 006
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%311 034
WELLS FARGO-3.08%283 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%278 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%237 750
