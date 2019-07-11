UniCredit : Five Excellence Awards for UniCredit

UniCredit has won five prestigious awards from Euromoney, a leading international business magazine. The 2019 Euromoney Awards for Excellence were formally presented in London last night.

UniCredit was awarded:

Best Bank in Italy

Best Bank in Croatia

Best Bank in Serbia

Best Bank for Wealth Management in CEE

Best Bank for Transaction Services in CEE

Jean Pierre Mustier, CEO of UniCredit commented: 'As a simple pan-European commercial bank, we receive these five awards as one team. I would like to thank all our employees, who are working hard to support our clients across Europe - this recognition is theirs.'

Euromoney's awards for excellence recognise those commercial and investment banks that deliver market-leading products and services, swiftly adapting to changing market and regulatory conditions. The winners must be role models in the how they run their business, meeting client needs.

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry.

Milan, 11 July 2019

