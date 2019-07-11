Log in
UniCredit SpA

UNICREDIT SPA

(UCG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/11 05:49:31 am
11.503 EUR   +0.34%
UniCredit : Five Excellence Awards for UniCredit

07/11/2019 | 05:33am EDT

UniCredit has won five prestigious awards from Euromoney, a leading international business magazine. The 2019 Euromoney Awards for Excellence were formally presented in London last night.

UniCredit was awarded:

Best Bank in Italy

Best Bank in Croatia

Best Bank in Serbia

Best Bank for Wealth Management in CEE

Best Bank for Transaction Services in CEE

Jean Pierre Mustier, CEO of UniCredit commented: 'As a simple pan-European commercial bank, we receive these five awards as one team. I would like to thank all our employees, who are working hard to support our clients across Europe - this recognition is theirs.'

Euromoney's awards for excellence recognise those commercial and investment banks that deliver market-leading products and services, swiftly adapting to changing market and regulatory conditions. The winners must be role models in the how they run their business, meeting client needs.

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry.

Milan, 11 July 2019

Enquiries:

Media Relations

tel +39 02 88623569

e mail: mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Investor Relations

tel +39 02 88621034

e mail: investorrelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:32:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 540 M
EBIT 2019 9 043 M
Net income 2019 4 829 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,09%
P/E ratio 2019 5,16x
P/E ratio 2020 5,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 25 492 M
Chart UNICREDIT SPA
Duration : Period :
UniCredit SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 14,9  €
Last Close Price 11,5  €
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA15.87%28 682
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.11%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA19.12%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.80%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%203 826
