UNICREDIT SPA

(UCG)
UniCredit : Global ABS in Barcelona 2019

06/11/2019 | 05:18am EDT
UniCredit is present at stand C56 - Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona

UniCredit is sponsoring the 23rd Annual Global ABS, the event is organized by AFME and IMN and will be held on 11-13 June 2019 at the Centre Convencions Internacional, Barcelona. Visitors can join UniCredit professionals at Stand 56

Global ABS conference is a very important happening with more than over 3,000 attendees and is recognised as one of the major catalysts for structured product deal flow in Europe, as well as facilitator of thousands of one-to-one private investors and issuer meetings.

Participants gain a competitive edge from attending the sessions hosted at Global ABS. Speakers keynote offer expert insights providing important industry updates, key trends, and alerts about emerging regulations, products and markets.

This is a must- attend event, engages and delivers a competitive edge for the entire European structured finance community where UniCredit plays a key role.

Unicredit best in class for Securitization transactions
 Securitisation is an important and strategic value proposition to core clients of UniCredit. In combination with local expertise and knowledge, the Securitisation team applies state of the art securitisation structuring technology to provide innovative and tailor-made products to clients seeking credit intensive and asset based financing solutions. Among our European peers, the team retains best in class experience in the management of all aspects of securitisation transactions, across different asset classes and within core markets. The team has executed groundbreaking transactions while maintaining a consistent leading ranking in the relevant European league tables.
Keynotes

Erik F. Nielsen, Group Chief Economist and Global Head of CIB Research, is a keynote speaker and will speak on Tuesday, 11 June 2019 during 'Keynote Fireside Chat: Global Geopolitical Trends, The Credit Cycle and The Crystal Ball: What Does the Future Hold for the European Union and its Economy?' where touching topics as Brexit and its impact on the UK and the EU's economies and capital markets; but also growing global populist movements in Europe, and the impact of slowing Eurozone growth to name a few.

Other panel speakers:

Tuesday 11th June at 12.30: Tina-Maria Thaumueller '101 Series: Getting to the Basics of Securitisation'

Wednesday, 12 June at 14:10: Steffen Klimas 'Impact of New Regulations on Conduit Finance Vehicles'

Thursday 13th June at 15.00: Dominik Walter'The Private Placement Market in the EU'

Thursday, 13 June at 14:10: Ulrich Franke'New Trends and Innovations in Trade Receivables Finance'

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:17:06 UTC
