UniCredit : Press Release

With regard to the appointment of the UniCredit permanent and substitute Statutory Auditors on the Agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called on April 11th, 2019 in single call, the Company informs you that the following lists, together with the required documentation, has been filed within the established terms:

List no. 1 presented by Allianz (holding no. 22,240,131 shares corresponding to approximately 0.997% of the share capital) proposing as permanent Statutory Auditor the candidates BONISSONI Angelo Rocco, NAVARRA Benedetta and PAOLUCCI Guido, and as substitute Statutory Auditor the candidates PAGANI Raffaella and MANES Paola.

List no. 2 presented by several funds (holding no. 37,402,993 shares corresponding to approximately 1.677% of the share capital) proposing as permanent Statutory Auditor the candidates RIGOTTI Marco Giuseppe Maria and BIENTINESI Antonella, and as substitute Statutory Auditor the candidates FRANCHINI Roberto and RIMOLDI Enrica .

The Company also informs you that, with regard to point 4. on the Agenda of the abovementioned Shareholders' Meeting, 'Determination of the compensation due to the Board of Statutory Auditors', Allianz, jointly with the presentation of the above List no. 1, has also proposed to award annualy Euro 170,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors and Euro 125,000 to each permanent Statutory Auditor, in addition to an attendance fee of Euro 400 for each Board of Statutory Auditors meeting and of Euro 400 as attendance fee for taking part in any meeting of the other corporate bodies.

Such proposal takes into account that, starting from this renewal, the Board of Statutory Auditors shall also carry out the Supervisory Body's functions pursuant to the Legislative Decree no. 231/2001.

The lists as well as the proposal on the determination of the compensation shall be made available to the public at the Company's Registered Office, on the website of the authorised storage mechanism 'eMarket STORAGE' managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. ( www.emarketstorage.com ), as well as on the Company's website ( www.unicreditgroup.eu/agm11april2019 ), by March 21st, 2019.

Milan, March 19th, 2019

