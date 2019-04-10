Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit SpA    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT SPA

(UCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/10 03:59:57 pm
11.837 EUR   -0.91%
05:33pUNICREDIT : Press Release
PU
04/05UNICREDIT : prepares Commerzbank bid amid Deutsche Bank deal talks
AQ
04/04EUROPE : European stocks snap winning run, Commerzbank in merger focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit : Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

UniCredit SpA informs it that has recently submitted a request to supplement its Registration Document and Base Prospectus regarding its programme for the issuance of investment certificates which has been approved today by CONSOB.

Upon request of CONSOB, the Bank informs that the Supplement includes the following information regarding the risks related to a proceeding promoted by the European Commission:

'On 31 January 2019 UniCredit received a Statement of Objections from the European Commission referring to the investigation by the European Commission of a suspected violation of antitrust rules in relation to European government bonds.  The subject matter of the investigation extends to certain periods from 2007 to 2012, and includes alleged activities by one of UniCredit's subsidiaries in a part of this period.

The Statement of Objections does not prejudge the outcome of the proceeding; should the Commission conclude that there is sufficient evidence of an infringement, a decision prohibiting the conduct and imposing a fine could be adopted, with any fine subject to a statutory maximum of 10% of the company's annual worldwide turnover.

UniCredit had access to the entirety of the European Commission's file on the investigation from 15 February 2019 onwards. As a result of the assessment of the files, the Bank regards it no longer remote but possible, even though not likely, that a cash outflow might be required to fulfill a potential fine arising from the outcome of the investigation. On the basis of the current information, it is not possible to reliably estimate the amount of any potential fine at the date of the Supplement.

The deadline for UniCredit's response to the raised objections has been set for 29 April and is subject to possible extensions at the Commission's discretion.  Following any response to Statements of objections the European Commission can grant the parties the opportunity of an  hearing.  At this time it cannot be assessed whether and when an hearing will take place. There is no legal deadline for the Commission to complete antitrust inquiries.'

Milan, April 10, 2019

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Tel +39 02 88621028

e mail: investorrelations@unicredit.eu

Media Relations

Tel +39 02 88623569

e mail: mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 21:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNICREDIT SPA
05:33pUNICREDIT : Press Release
PU
04/06DEUTSCHE BANK : Italy's UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank
AQ
04/05UNICREDIT : prepares Commerzbank bid amid Deutsche Bank deal talks
AQ
04/04EUROPE : European stocks snap winning run, Commerzbank in merger focus
RE
04/04UNICREDIT : Composition of share capital
PU
04/04SocGen wants to play key role in Europe's banking M&A - chairman
RE
04/04UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
RE
04/04UNICREDIT EYES BID FOR COMMERZBANK I : sources
RE
04/04Commerzbank Shares Rise on Report of UniCredit Interest
DJ
04/04UniCredit could explore merger with Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fall throug..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 19 666 M
EBIT 2019 8 964 M
Net income 2019 4 322 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 6,15
P/E ratio 2020 5,88
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capitalization 26 680 M
Chart UNICREDIT SPA
Duration : Period :
UniCredit SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,2 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA20.74%30 045
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.23%340 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.26%297 546
BANK OF AMERICA17.25%278 469
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%240 022
WELLS FARGO4.47%218 650
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About