UniCredit : Press Release

The UniCredit Board of Directors expresses its condolences for the sudden death of Chairman Fabrizio Saccomanni.

Jean Pierre Mustier, CEO of UniCredit S.p.A. said: 'On behalf of the UniCredit board of directors, and all of our colleagues across the Group, I would like to express our profound sadness at the sudden passing of our esteemed chairman, Fabrizio Saccomanni. We send our heartfelt condolences to Fabrizio's wife Luciana, who has been so sadly and unexpectedly struck by the loss of her beloved husband. I have lost a friend of great intelligence and humanity, highly competent with a fine sense of culture and wit. From the moment he was co-opted to the UniCredit board, our daily interactions were both stimulating and intellectually challenging. UniCredit has also lost a chairman who expertly guided the board through a period of intensive challenges, always maintaining a clear strategic vision and a strong sense of direction. Throughout his long and distinguished career, Fabrizio Saccomanni held many important institutional responsibilities and was passionate about quality in each and every one. His love and commitment to his country was second to none. Fabrizio's untimely death is a great loss for Italy.'

Until the nomination of a new Chairman, the role will be assumed by Deputy Chairman Cesare Bisoni.

Milan, August 8, 2019

mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Tel +39 02 88623569

Investor Relations

investorrelations@unicredit.eu

Tel +39 02 88621028