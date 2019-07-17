UniCredit Sells Hungary Nonperforming Credit Portfolio

By Anthony Shevlin



UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) said Wednesday that it sold its nonperforming credit portfolio in Hungary to EOS Faktor Zrt. and reached an agreement for a three-years forward flows program.

The Italian bank said the portfolio has a total claim value of around 28 million euros ($31.4 million).

Furthermore, UniCredit's Hungarian subsidiary signed an agreement for a three-years forward flow program on the new nonperforming loans inflows in the mortgages, unsecured consumer, predefined SME loans and overdrawn accounts segments.

The impact of the sale will be reflected in UniCredit's second-quarter accounts.

