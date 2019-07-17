Log in
UniCredit Sells Hungary Nonperforming Credit Portfolio

07/17/2019 | 02:46am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) said Wednesday that it sold its nonperforming credit portfolio in Hungary to EOS Faktor Zrt. and reached an agreement for a three-years forward flows program.

The Italian bank said the portfolio has a total claim value of around 28 million euros ($31.4 million).

Furthermore, UniCredit's Hungarian subsidiary signed an agreement for a three-years forward flow program on the new nonperforming loans inflows in the mortgages, unsecured consumer, predefined SME loans and overdrawn accounts segments.

The impact of the sale will be reflected in UniCredit's second-quarter accounts.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EOS - ETHEREUM 0.22% 0.0184 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
EOS - EURO 1.41% 3.3008 End-of-day quote.36.33%
EOS - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 1.20% 3.7036 End-of-day quote.37.85%
UNICREDIT SPA 2.55% 11.732 Delayed Quote.19.57%
UNICREDIT SPA 2.61% 11.736 End-of-day quote.18.62%
