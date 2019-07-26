Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit SpA    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT SPA

(UCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit : Sells NPL Portfolio of EUR450 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 03:08am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) has reached an agreement with illimity SpA and Guber SpA for the sale of a nonperforming loans portfolio with a gross claim value of 450 million euros ($501.3 million).

The portfolio consists of unsecured NPLs to Italian small and medium firms, UniCredit said Friday. The Italian bank said the impact of the sale is already included in its second-quarter results.

Illimity acquired a part of the portfolio with claim value of EUR240 million, with Guber buying the remaining portion.

"The sale is part of UniCredit's ongoing strategy to reduce nonperforming exposures," it said.

On Thursday, the bank said it had agreed to sell an NPL portfolio of EUR1.1 billion to a securitization vehicle financed by SPF Investment Management LP.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNICREDIT SPA 0.81% 11.595 Delayed Quote.17.22%
UNICREDIT SPA -0.07% 11.44 End-of-day quote.15.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNICREDIT SPA
03:08aUNICREDIT : Sells NPL Portfolio of EUR450 Million
DJ
07/25UNICREDIT : announces the sale of an Italian Small Medium Enterprise unsecured n..
AQ
07/25UNICREDIT : Sells Non-Performing Loans Portfolio of EUR1.1 Billion
DJ
07/23UNICREDIT CEO : any workforce reduction will be made thru early retirement - mem..
RE
07/22UNICREDIT : could cut around 10,000 jobs under new plan - sources
RE
07/22Amundi provides I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. with a EUR 50 mi..
AQ
07/22UNICREDIT : Considering Thousands of Job Cuts -Bloomberg
DJ
07/18UNICREDIT : Bank launches the Apple Pay service for its clients in Czech Republi..
PU
07/17UNICREDIT : Bank Hungary sold non performing credit portfolio to EOS Faktor Zrt...
PU
07/17UniCredit Sells Hungary Nonperforming Credit Portfolio
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 144 M
EBIT 2019 8 770 M
Net income 2019 5 090 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,06%
P/E ratio 2019 4,81x
P/E ratio 2020 6,04x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 25 439 M
Chart UNICREDIT SPA
Duration : Period :
UniCredit SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 14,72  €
Last Close Price 11,44  €
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA15.63%28 386
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.68%378 938
BANK OF AMERICA24.47%286 538
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%284 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%214 129
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group